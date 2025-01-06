  • Xenforo Cloud upgraded our forum to XenForo version 2.3.4. This update has created styling issues to our current templates, this is just a temporary look. We will continue to work on clearing up these issues for the next few days and restore the site to its more familiar look, but please report any other issues you may experience so we can look into. Thanks for your patience and understanding.

Awards The 2024 Heavies' Awards: The Bigwaverider Shooper of the Year 2024 - WINNER: Arqueto

VOTE FOR YOUR TOP 5 SHOOPERS OF 2024

ZdUl2LR.gif

Dedicated to the best to ever do it Michael 'bigwaverider' Simmons

THE BIGWAVERIDER SHOOPER OF THE YEAR 2024 VOTING THREAD.
Vote for your *5* favourite "Shoopers of the Year" for 2024.
**You are voting for the shooper and their contributions throughout the year. You are NOT voting on the sample shoops.**

********************************* *INSTRUCTIONS* ********************************
• You get 5 votes total.
• You can change your votes.
• Voting will be open for 5 days.
***********************************************************************************************

The first post will contain a sample shoop from each of the shoopers. Each shooper has created many great pieces throughout the year, and this is but a sample of their work. You are not voting on these sample shoops. You are voting for the shooper and their contributions throughout the year.

Post something in the thread to keep it bumped, even if it's just "Great job, shoopers!". SOME SHOOPS WOULD BE GREAT TOO!

***********************************************************************************************
You get 5 votes total.
These are only a sample of the Shooper's work.
You are voting for the shooper and their contributions throughout the year.

***********************************************************************************************

Sample images will be in the post below. I had to grab shoops for some of you guys, so if you would like to change it, then just let me know and I will change it for you. Thanks to you all for your contribution to the shoop scene in 2024. Getting this down to 20 people was tough and took a lot of work.

LET'S CELEBRATE ANOTHER GREAT YEAR OF SHOOPS AND SHOOPING!!!
Some of the top shoop threads from 2024:

forums.sherdog.com

Shoop - Shoop Dat Cheeky Mike Tyson

Seeing as we are all fight fans here I'm sure every single one of you watched the real main event of the weekend. The legendary Mike Tyson at 58 years old took on YouTube boxing punk Jake Paul in what everyone is calling the fight of the century. Apart from the non stop action the whole world...
forums.sherdog.com forums.sherdog.com
forums.sherdog.com

Shoop - SHOOP DAT VIOLATING VINCE

I told you I'd be back when some shit happened... Here's a few templates to work with for now.... Examples: Let's do this
forums.sherdog.com forums.sherdog.com
forums.sherdog.com

Shoop - The time Alan Belcher almost killed me

I was at a seminar a couple years ago, and Alan Belcher was one of the guest speakers. Being a huge MMA fan, I was pumped to meet him. He gave a killer presentation about how he built up his gyms (he was KILLING it, helluva businessman), it was good shit. Later, a group of us hit the bars...
forums.sherdog.com forums.sherdog.com
forums.sherdog.com

Shoop - SHOOP Dat Leech

An anonymous poster asked me to create this thread and gave this fabulous template to use .. Do your best or worst Shoopers!!
forums.sherdog.com forums.sherdog.com
forums.sherdog.com

Shoop - I Just Met the GOAT

I also met Chael Who politely introduced him self to me, I told him I know you, you are the famous youtuber which made him laugh Bellator GOAT who is also a very nice and respectful guy me and unreachable Iron Mike lol Amir Khan Chael is himself on TV or behind camera with fans, he...
forums.sherdog.com forums.sherdog.com
 
Last edited:
For all the nominees and anyone else that was involved in the shoop scene this year, I just want to say a massive thanks for supporting the shoop scene.

Your support is much appreciated 😍

Now, make sure you promote yourself in the thread too and post your favourite stuff you made in 2024. Also, if anyone who wasn't nominated wants to post their stuff or their favourite shoops from 2024 please do. This thread is a celebration of the Sherdog shoop scene.

Let's have some fun

<GinJuice>
 
Last edited:
Come vote for the best Shooper of 2024 everyone! :cool:

Awesome work guys, keep rocking 👊🏽
 
Arqueto said:
For all the nominees and anyone else that was involved in the shoop scene this year, I just want to say a massive thanks for supporting the shoop scene.

Your support is much appreciated 😍

Now, make sure you promote yourself in the thread too and post your favourite stuff you made in 2024. Also, if anyone who wasn't nominated wants to post their stuff or their favourite shoops from 2024 please do. This thread is a celebration of the Sherdog shoop scene.

Let's have some fun

<GinJuice>
Click to expand...

It’s a pleasure to share a community with you.
 
Massive thanks for the thread @Arqueto you put so much work into the shoop scene with organising all the competitions and AV threads. U da man :cool:

Big thanks to anybody that made a shoop thread, did a shoop, made a request, a comment or got involved in the shoop world. Let's keep going strong.

Looking forward to seeing everyone post their favourite shoops from last year.

All the best for 2025
 
@Arqueto you sure I can’t have 20 votes? This is gonna be tough… thanks to all the awesome nominees (and those who didn’t get nominated, but contributed to the shoops in one way or another). You guys are damn amazing!
<GinJuice>
A toast to all the worthy nominees!
 
Marko Polo said:
It’s a pleasure to share a community with you.
Click to expand...

<RomeroSalute>

SenorFranko said:
Massive thanks for the thread @Arqueto you put so much work into the shoop scene with organising all the competitions and AV threads. U da man :cool:
Click to expand...

No U, my brother 🫡

Cowboy Kurt Angle said:
Grateful to be even on the list
Click to expand...

Well deserved, bud, You're keeping the incredulous Cormier thread alive.

Wormwood said:
@Arqueto you sure I can’t have 20 votes? This is gonna be tough… thanks to all the awesome nominees (and those who didn’t get nominated, but contributed to the shoops in one way or another). You guys are damn amazing!
Click to expand...

Thank you for always bumping the threads and supporting the shoop scene, bud 👍
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

