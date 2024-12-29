A word from the Sherdog Admins / Staff:



- The nominees have to have been around for at least the majority of this year ( minimum of 9 months ) and have spent mainly of their time in The Heavies' more than any sub forum.



- Posters that have received infractions that accumulate to 6 pts ( Double Yellows ) in 2022 will NOT be eligible for the contest. Single yellow, we can manage, but 6 pts of total infractions knocks them out of the running. It goes without saying that banned posters will not be eligible either.



- Mods , Admins , and Sherdog.com staff are NOT included in the contest.