THE FINALS

FrankieNYC Poster of the Year Award

Good job by you!

Thank you, and congratulations!





***********************

And now, without further ado, here are your Top 10 Finalists for the





2024 FrankieNYC (Poster of the Year) Award

Good luck to our finalists! May the best Sherbro win!

VOTING PROCESS:

- You have 2 VOTES

- You can change your vote

- The finalist who gathers the most votes in the poll

is your 2024 Heavies' Poster of The Year!

- The voting poll closes after 5 days

***********************

And there you have it, folks. We got a solid lineup this year and Sherdog is lucky to have them, as well as the hundreds of quality posters we have in the Heavies' forum.We thank each and every one of you who have been part the Sherdog forums all year.Your presence, contributions, all your activity and time spent on this little community of ours is valued. You are the ones who make Sherdog the best online MMA community in the world. Cheers!