Let's put our differences, nut hugging, e-beefs, gimmicks and baiting aside to nominate those who truly bring something worthwhile to the forum on a regular basis, bestowing upon them the FrankieNYC Heavies Poster of the Year Award for 2024.





Why is it the FrankieNYC Award, you may ask?

This prestigious award goes to the poster who represents the best aspects of the Heavies: Substantial contribution, insightful posts, solid judgment, loyalty, wit, humor, intellect, helpfulness, and having a positive presence and demeanor in the forums for the whole year.



A word from the Sherdog Admins:

Admins

:

- The nominees have to have been around for at least the majority of this year (minimum of 9 months) and have spent mainly of their time in The Heavies' more than any sub forum.



- Posters that have received

Double Yellows

in 2024 will

NOT

be eligible for the contest. Single yellow (2 pts), we can manage, but dubs knocks them out of the running. It goes without saying that banned posters will not be eligible either.

RULES & HOW THE NOMINATION WORKS:

Mods

Admins

Sherdog.com

Plat





Cheers, and may the best Giga Chad, 6'5" 250 pound Sherbro win. Good luck!



1., andstaff are NOT included in the contest. You have to nominate only the Standard andusers.2. Submit your nominations by simply tagging your nominees in this thread. NOTE: You are NOT allowed to nominate yourself.3. We're gonna let everybody get the chance to post their nominations, and we'll keep this thread open for a few days before it gets locked.4. The 20 names that gets the most tags/mentions will then move on to the Semifinal round where we will establish an elimination poll.5. The 10 posters with the most votes in the semis will move on to the Final round where we also establish a voting poll. The poster with the most votes in the Finals is your 2023 Heavies Poster of The Year.