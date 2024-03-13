The first round of Poirier BSD reminded me Khabib domination

ehxsur
Complete pressure, agression, domination in wrestling clinch and stuff from BSD
Too bad BSD was sick i'm sure he would be able (maybe) to finish Doostin in the first or second round if he was able to keep the pace
I hope his chin is not deteriorated already, because this guy can be the next khabib, minus the perfect resume
BSD is basicaly khabib but who like to bang, which cost him the L last night
Discuss
