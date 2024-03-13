The first round of Poirier BSD reminded me Khabib domination

Complete pressure, agression, domination in wrestling clinch and stuff from BSD

Too bad BSD was sick i'm sure he would be able (maybe) to finish Doostin in the first or second round if he was able to keep the pace

I hope his chin is not deteriorated already, because this guy can be the next khabib, minus the perfect resume

BSD is basicaly khabib but who like to bang, which cost him the L last night

Discuss
 
He doesn't have Khabib's chin on his best day. He can become a great lightweight one day, but he's not the next Khabib. Islam is a closer goal.
 
Multiple ways to look at this fight, and this is a weird take as there are several counters. First, it's a classic case of a veteran vs. up and comer with the veteran being more savvy. Poirier is certainly not easy to finish on the ground and stayed very fresh himself. Another is that Poirier was giving him the takedowns with the guillotine attempts. Once he stopped that, BSD seemed lost. Lastly, Poirier dropping a round and coming back is not new. Look at Rd 2 Chandler/Poirier followed by Rd 3. It's a big mistake trying to finish Poirier on the ground quickly and dumping gas. You'll likely be in for some scrambles and a high pace.
 
BSD released more energy than Khabib typically does, at least in that early of a fight in terms of throwing punches and going for subs etc. Khabib wanted maximum control first.
 
khabib slowly broke his opponents. he had one first round finish in his entire ufc career.

BSD dumped his gas tank in the first round.
 
