The first round of Poirier BSD reminded me Khabib domination

Multiple ways to look at this fight, and this is a weird take as there are several counters. First, it's a classic case of a veteran vs. up and comer with the veteran being more savvy. Poirier is certainly not easy to finish on the ground and stayed very fresh himself. Another is that Poirier was giving him the takedowns with the guillotine attempts. Once he stopped that, BSD seemed lost. Lastly, Poirier dropping a round and coming back is not new. Look at Rd 2 Chandler/Poirier followed by Rd 3. It's a big mistake trying to finish Poirier on the ground quickly and dumping gas. You'll likely be in for some scrambles and a high pace.