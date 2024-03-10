BSD is still my man. Staphless BSD beats Poirier in the first round

Perfect first round ragdolling a legend like POIRIER

He is still "young" and will be back

That being said, please introduce POIRIER in the HOF even if he is still active WHO GIVE A FUCK THIS GUY IS A BAD MOTHERFUCKER I FREAKING LOVE HIM
 
Are you the same frenchie that had an emotional meltdown when Jones destroyed Gane?

By the way, the word you are looking for is "induct".
 
That chins cracked dawg… shouldn’t have done all that French chirping.



Went to Florida, effed around and found out.


dustin-poirier-knocks-out-benoit-saint-denis-ufc-299.jpg
 
I think the over aggressiveness was due to anxiety if being first high profile fight on a big card. He'll be back fighting a top contender by the end of the year.
 
He's got a lot to work on, but he's got a lot of grit and a good ground game. The guy just turned 28, too, so unless his chin is ruined now, I think benoit will only get better and better for the next couple of years. I'm looking forward to seeing him reach his potential.
 
I admire the courage, the fact he went for glory and fight for what he wants. That's what life's about. He's well mannered, tough, has grit and heart. He's still young. Got a lot of room for improvement and have a lot of great fights ahead of him. BSD deserves respect.
 
