The Fight Business Podcast (2024 Sherdog Radio)

The Fight Business Podcast with Patrick Auger
Patrick Auger is back with predictions for where the top MMA promotions are headed in the new year, including an analysis of upcoming changes at ESPN and how they might affect the UFC, plus the ongoing antitrust suit.0:00 Intro1:39 2024 MMA Promotion Predictions25:27 Changes at ESPN45:34 UFC Antitrust Suit Update



 
Where do you see the UFC and other top promotions heading this year?
 
maxresdefault.jpg
 


 
Last edited:
