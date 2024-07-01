The best possible MMA timeline (Jones vs Pereira)

Late 2024:

- Jones vs Stipe (november MSG, main event) ----> Jones

- Alex vs Magomed (november MSG, co-main) ----> Alex



Early/Mid 2025:

- Alex vs Aspinall ---> Alex

- Jones vs Ngannou (cross promotion with Turki Alalshikh / Dana White is open to idea) ---> Jones



Late 2025:

Jon Jones vs Alex Pereira: Superfight of the Century

"Best Fighter in History" ----> Winner is the King of Earth







Team Jones:

- Gordon Ryan helping with submissions

- Gable Steveson helping with wreslting

- Francis Ngannou helping with striking

- GSP helping with GOAT things



Team Pereira:

- Khabib/Islam and Dagestani squad helping with sambo/grappling

- Brazilian squad (Glover Texeira, Charles Oliveira, etc.) helping with BJJ

- Former foes help prepare Alex (Jiri, Magomed, Aspinall, even Jamahal)





I NEED THIS AVENGERS TIMELINE. INJECT THIS IN MY VEINS MMA GODS