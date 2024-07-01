The best possible MMA timeline (Jones vs Pereira)

jackleeb
Orange Belt
@Orange
- Joined
- Oct 23, 2022
- Messages
- 385
- Reaction score
- 586
Late 2024:
- Jones vs Stipe (november MSG, main event) ----> Jones
- Alex vs Magomed (november MSG, co-main) ----> Alex
Early/Mid 2025:
- Alex vs Aspinall ---> Alex
- Jones vs Ngannou (cross promotion with Turki Alalshikh / Dana White is open to idea) ---> Jones
Late 2025:
Jon Jones vs Alex Pereira: Superfight of the Century
"Best Fighter in History" ----> Winner is the King of Earth
Team Jones:
- Gordon Ryan helping with submissions
- Gable Steveson helping with wreslting
- Francis Ngannou helping with striking
- GSP helping with GOAT things
Team Pereira:
- Khabib/Islam and Dagestani squad helping with sambo/grappling
- Brazilian squad (Glover Texeira, Charles Oliveira, etc.) helping with BJJ
- Former foes help prepare Alex (Jiri, Magomed, Aspinall, even Jamahal)
I NEED THIS AVENGERS TIMELINE. INJECT THIS IN MY VEINS MMA GODS
- Jones vs Stipe (november MSG, main event) ----> Jones
- Alex vs Magomed (november MSG, co-main) ----> Alex
Early/Mid 2025:
- Alex vs Aspinall ---> Alex
- Jones vs Ngannou (cross promotion with Turki Alalshikh / Dana White is open to idea) ---> Jones
Late 2025:
Jon Jones vs Alex Pereira: Superfight of the Century
"Best Fighter in History" ----> Winner is the King of Earth
Team Jones:
- Gordon Ryan helping with submissions
- Gable Steveson helping with wreslting
- Francis Ngannou helping with striking
- GSP helping with GOAT things
Team Pereira:
- Khabib/Islam and Dagestani squad helping with sambo/grappling
- Brazilian squad (Glover Texeira, Charles Oliveira, etc.) helping with BJJ
- Former foes help prepare Alex (Jiri, Magomed, Aspinall, even Jamahal)
I NEED THIS AVENGERS TIMELINE. INJECT THIS IN MY VEINS MMA GODS