  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

The best possible MMA timeline (Jones vs Pereira)

jackleeb

jackleeb

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Oct 23, 2022
Messages
385
Reaction score
586
Late 2024:
- Jones vs Stipe (november MSG, main event) ----> Jones
- Alex vs Magomed (november MSG, co-main) ----> Alex

Early/Mid 2025:
- Alex vs Aspinall ---> Alex
- Jones vs Ngannou (cross promotion with Turki Alalshikh / Dana White is open to idea) ---> Jones

Late 2025:
Jon Jones vs Alex Pereira: Superfight of the Century
"Best Fighter in History" ----> Winner is the King of Earth



Team Jones:
- Gordon Ryan helping with submissions
- Gable Steveson helping with wreslting
- Francis Ngannou helping with striking
- GSP helping with GOAT things

Team Pereira:
- Khabib/Islam and Dagestani squad helping with sambo/grappling
- Brazilian squad (Glover Texeira, Charles Oliveira, etc.) helping with BJJ
- Former foes help prepare Alex (Jiri, Magomed, Aspinall, even Jamahal)


I NEED THIS AVENGERS TIMELINE. INJECT THIS IN MY VEINS MMA GODS
 
I don’t wanna see fat ass Jones fall over onto Pereira and choke him out
 
I don’t want to see Jones beat Alex. We will never hear the end of Saint Jones triumphing over heathen magic.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Fact Checker
  • Poll
Forget Stipe, is Jones vs Poatan the best fight the UFC can make right now?
11 12 13
Replies
253
Views
7K
jjjjjjjjjjohnny
jjjjjjjjjjohnny
650lb Sumo
If Jones - Miocic goes ahead, how long is it since there was a more illegitimate HW title fight?
2 3
Replies
53
Views
1K
BowserJr
BowserJr
Kowboy On Sherdog
Dana White Urges Winner of Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic to Fight Tom Aspinall
4 5 6
Replies
110
Views
7K
puppybird
puppybird
Siver!
Fights to Make After UFC 303: Pereira vs Prochazka II
Replies
7
Views
182
Darkavius
Darkavius
Kowboy On Sherdog
Now Fully Healthy, Jamahal Hill Vows to 'Show Dominance' in UFC 300 Headliner
2 3 4
Replies
76
Views
4K
AL-Tappo McSnappo
AL-Tappo McSnappo

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,241,942
Messages
55,791,268
Members
174,932
Latest member
markdfg

Share this page

Back
Top