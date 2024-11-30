Werdum helped Mirko tremendously in preparation for Fedor, specifically with defense from his back. After training with Werdum, Mirko was able to give Fedor fits from the guard. He kept Fedor tight and didn't let him posture up to GnP.



Oddly Mirko did a better job of defending from his back against Fedor than Big Nog was able to do. Nog mistake was that he was using a double wrist control and offensive submission approach which gave Fedor too much space to work when it's better to be defensive against someone like that.





Werdum helped Mirko with being defensive and and working with Werdum expedited Mirkos progress. Werdum taught him small hacks which made Mirkos game more efficient and that made a world of difference in his fight with Fedor. If I was Alex I'd definitely take this invitation.