  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Media Rafael Cordeiro Recalls Hotel Grappling Session Between Jon Jones, Fabricio Werdum

Kowboy On Sherdog

Kowboy On Sherdog

Once Upon a Time in The UFC
Staff member
Sherdog.com Staff
Joined
Oct 20, 2004
Messages
95,275
Reaction score
156,366


Jon Jones and Fabricio Werdum never crossed paths in the Octagon, but they did have a memorable late-night grappling session in a Brazilian hotel room many years ago.

www.sherdog.com

Rafael Cordeiro Recalls Hotel Grappling Session Between Jon Jones, Fabricio Werdum

Jon Jones and Fabricio Werdum never crossed paths in the Octagon, but they did have a memorable late-night grappling session in a Brazilian hotel room many years ago.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com

Both Jones and Werdum were in Goiania, the largest city in the Brazilian state of Goias, for an event in the area. Kings MMA trainer Rafael Cordeiro recalls inviting Jones to train with them earlier in the day, but “Bones” politely declined, saying he was there only to support his team.

Things apparently changed that evening after Cordeiro, Jones, Werdum and Wanderlei Silva went to dinner. After the meal, the group decided to head to Cordeiro’s hotel room, and that’s when chaos ensued.


“As soon as we got in my room, Jon Jones looks at Fabricio (and says), ‘Let’s roll motherf--ker,’” Cordeiro recalled in an interview with Sherdog correspondent Marcelo Alonso.

According to Cordeiro, it wasn’t exactly the ideal space for an impromptu jiu-jitsu session.

“I was like, ‘This is not gonna be good.’ This is impossible to happen,” Cordeiro said. “I was scared. (It was) 1 a.m. I said man, ‘What is gonna happen?’”

During the brief session, Cordeiro recalls Jones nearly mounting Werdum and later shooting for a single-leg takedown. When Werdum began to fish for a kimura, that’s when Cordeiro yelled “Time!” to bring an end to the session before things got even more out of hand.

UFC 309: Jones vs Miocic. Saturday at 10 ET on ESPN+. Order Now!

“Almost broke the TV, almost broke the wall,” Cordeiro said. “Right on the floor with no protection. Crazy guys.”

While Cordeiro was worried at the time, that moment helped forge a strong bond that exists to this day.

“Jon Jones is one of us,” Cordeiro said. “I love him and (he’s a) really good guy — always treats me with respect. He deserves all the best, and I believe he's gonna finish as a champ.”

Jones will return to action on Saturday when he defends his heavyweight crown against Stipe Miocic in the UFC 309 headliner at Madison Square Garden in New York. Cordeiro believes Jones has what it takes to get the nod against an opponent who holds the UFC record for most heavyweight title defenses.

“This is gonna be a great fight, two champions. Two guys that we don’t thave to say [anything] about; they have their history,” Cordeiro said. “I believe this moment is Jon Jones’ momentum. I think he can win the fight.

“It’s hard for me to say, this guy is gonna win in Round 1, 2 or 3, — I don’t like to say that. For everything that we have seen inside the fights, I truly believe Jon Jones wins by ground-and-pound or by points. I think he has a little advantage over Miocic. With no disrespect, Moicic is a champ. He deserves all the best.”

@Sakuraba'sEar

@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh

@Neck&Neck @Horiguchi'sEar



werdum-fedor.gif
 
Kowboy On Sherdog said:


Jon Jones and Fabricio Werdum never crossed paths in the Octagon, but they did have a memorable late-night grappling session in a Brazilian hotel room many years ago.

www.sherdog.com

Rafael Cordeiro Recalls Hotel Grappling Session Between Jon Jones, Fabricio Werdum

Jon Jones and Fabricio Werdum never crossed paths in the Octagon, but they did have a memorable late-night grappling session in a Brazilian hotel room many years ago.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com

Both Jones and Werdum were in Goiania, the largest city in the Brazilian state of Goias, for an event in the area. Kings MMA trainer Rafael Cordeiro recalls inviting Jones to train with them earlier in the day, but “Bones” politely declined, saying he was there only to support his team.

Things apparently changed that evening after Cordeiro, Jones, Werdum and Wanderlei Silva went to dinner. After the meal, the group decided to head to Cordeiro’s hotel room, and that’s when chaos ensued.


“As soon as we got in my room, Jon Jones looks at Fabricio (and says), ‘Let’s roll motherf--ker,’” Cordeiro recalled in an interview with Sherdog correspondent Marcelo Alonso.

According to Cordeiro, it wasn’t exactly the ideal space for an impromptu jiu-jitsu session.

“I was like, ‘This is not gonna be good.’ This is impossible to happen,” Cordeiro said. “I was scared. (It was) 1 a.m. I said man, ‘What is gonna happen?’”

During the brief session, Cordeiro recalls Jones nearly mounting Werdum and later shooting for a single-leg takedown. When Werdum began to fish for a kimura, that’s when Cordeiro yelled “Time!” to bring an end to the session before things got even more out of hand.

UFC 309: Jones vs Miocic. Saturday at 10 ET on ESPN+. Order Now!

“Almost broke the TV, almost broke the wall,” Cordeiro said. “Right on the floor with no protection. Crazy guys.”

While Cordeiro was worried at the time, that moment helped forge a strong bond that exists to this day.

“Jon Jones is one of us,” Cordeiro said. “I love him and (he’s a) really good guy — always treats me with respect. He deserves all the best, and I believe he's gonna finish as a champ.”

Jones will return to action on Saturday when he defends his heavyweight crown against Stipe Miocic in the UFC 309 headliner at Madison Square Garden in New York. Cordeiro believes Jones has what it takes to get the nod against an opponent who holds the UFC record for most heavyweight title defenses.

“This is gonna be a great fight, two champions. Two guys that we don’t thave to say [anything] about; they have their history,” Cordeiro said. “I believe this moment is Jon Jones’ momentum. I think he can win the fight.

“It’s hard for me to say, this guy is gonna win in Round 1, 2 or 3, — I don’t like to say that. For everything that we have seen inside the fights, I truly believe Jon Jones wins by ground-and-pound or by points. I think he has a little advantage over Miocic. With no disrespect, Moicic is a champ. He deserves all the best.”

@Sakuraba'sEar

@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh

@Neck&Neck @Horiguchi'sEar



werdum-fedor.gif
Click to expand...

Jones Via whatever he wants
 
Frank Mir whooped his ass already in training sessions, that's why they mean very little.

In a real fight we all know Jon Jones fucks him up.
 
These guys get in to a cage and actually fight for a living. Knees, kicks, elbows, punches… And Cordeiro is worried because these two start horsing around a bit?

<{hughesimpress}>

I’m sure Jones could’ve paid for the minor damages inside the hotel room if something broke. He had like 7 title defenses 10 years ago lol

I guess Cordeiro was running out of stories to tell
 
isn't the rumors that Overeem used to bully him in sparring all the time too. makes sense, Overeem's weakness is KO strikers and Jon isn't that. plus his clinch game as Ubereem must've been unreal.
 
Pancake Sprawl said:
isn't the rumors that Overeem used to bully him in sparring all the time too. makes sense, Overeem's weakness is KO strikers and Jon isn't that. plus his clinch game as Ubereem must've been unreal.
Click to expand...
Lots of people say Overeem was a shit sparring partner to have. I can see it in him too. I'm Dutch. But Overeem has a nasty side to that polished edge when he gets triggered. Dangerous to have on a skilled 250 pounds guy.
 
Pancake Sprawl said:
isn't the rumors that Overeem used to bully him in sparring all the time too. makes sense, Overeem's weakness is KO strikers and Jon isn't that. plus his clinch game as Ubereem must've been unreal.
Click to expand...
I recall he was asked to leave Jackson-Wink after injuring him or something
 
Was that when Jones did coke in Brazil before the 1st DC fight?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

don't ask
News Werdum taught Jones how to smile, "We almost destroyed the [hotel] room. Two big guys... imagine how crazy it was." Jones said Werdum had a big heart.
2
Replies
39
Views
2K
Blanqa Blanqua
Blanqa Blanqua

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,251,951
Messages
56,488,071
Members
175,245
Latest member
buxbunny

Share this page

Back
Top