  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Fabricio Werdum's grappling story with Jon Jones

L

Luffy

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Nov 2, 2017
Messages
832
Reaction score
598
Fabricio Werdum spoke, a while ago in a podcast here, that he and JJ were both on the same PI hotel (dunno if both had fights scheduled, he specified but I don't remember) many years ago, I think Werdum said 2014/2015. He said that Jon Jones greeted him and his friends in the table, then they talked for a while with Jon Jones, saying it was a funny and friendly chat. He said something like "JJ is a nice person to talk to, he doesn't come off as arrogant when speaking, he seems respectful and playful, I was even joking with him that he is actually Brazillian, and JJ was like yeah Anderson Silva is my brother!! haha"...

And then Werdum was training in the exercising room, Jon Jones was sitting around there. Werdum asked Jon Jones if he didn't want to train with them, but Jon Jones was more like "nah Werdum, I'm more messing around here, I prefer to rest and just drink something". Werdum was like "sure, but whenever you want, we can train a little for fun". And then late at night, Jon Jones appeared in the hotel room Werdum and his team were at (private rooms), asked if he could join them, Werdum said 'of course'. They chatted, played cards, it was fun and friendly. Then Jon Jones asked whether Werdum wanted to do some warm up grappling in the living room (which had a big enough space, but not so much)... Werdum was a little hesitant firstly, but said sure, let's go.

Werdum said his coaches and team were kinda nervous, they didn't want it, fearing they could get out of hand, but Werdum and JJ were like relax, it's just for fun. Then Werdum said

"Jon Jones took his wallet and watch ⌚ and put them in the desk, and I noticed 'he's ready now. But in the blink of an eye, JJ had a double leg on me already and I was taken down. Then I rolled, controlled his wrists, he tried to get my back but I managed to get up on the feet. Then a second later, he had his arms on my leg again and got another take down, but I managed to get a Kimura locked as I was falling to the ground. My coach, seeing the situation could escalate, in fact we almost dropped the tv when rolling on the ground (lol)... So mu coach patted our backs kinda desperately, and we both stopped. My coach was sweating, fearing we'd end up getting into it and breaking the room lol. But actually, we were totally fine after he stopped us... We touched each other's hands, we both had a friendly playful chat and then Jon Jones left the room.

He said something like "I felt he had a really strong grip and could take me down in surprising ways. The second time though, I had a Kimura. Would it work had it continued? I don't know... I felt it was well locked, but I don't know what would happen. It's equally possible he could get out of it as it is that I could get him there imo, I can't know. But I wasn't nervous or anything because I didn't feel malice or anything... I felt like he was very competitive, maybe more than other athletes. But anyone who is top tier and one of the best ever in any sport, is obsessively competitive. Other than that though, I didn't feel malice in the sense he wanted to hurt me, or that he was there trying to embarrass anyone, or, like, trying out anything else that we agreed on, a friendly grappling. We were both just very cool and relaxed after it ended. I even felt like he could have gotten a little worked up, but he was just like me — totally relaxed, not stressed out in the least... I think that, perhaps, some other people in my situation could get worked up, or may say he went on the take down too hard without even blinking, that it wasn't needed.

I think some bad rivalry he may have might stem from other people agreeing to friendly grapple with him, and then getting worked up themselves, saying JJ was going harder than wtv was agreed... But to me, seeing as Jon Jones seemed to have had legit fun as I did, even knowing it was 50/50 and that I had him in a dangerous position, it feels like ppl might take some things that, to JJ is more pure competition, as an ego attack thing. As a result, the heated rivalries often have his rivals starting the trash talk themselves. JJ doesn't seem like the type to instigate any trash talk at all imo, but when he sees the opponent bad mouthing him for reasons he deems as unfair, then JJ also gets deeper in the rivalries, which may turn personal... "


Curiously tho, Werdum, in some podcasts later, said he met Jon Jones some months before Jon Jones' fight against Miocic, last year. He said they got along nice, had a drink together. And Jon Jones asked him (Werdum) about Miocic, but not in a way related to fight tactics, but as to how Werdum sees Miocic's personality, like, asking for an insight in Stipe's persona or wtv... Likely because Werdum had already fought Miocic, had a press conference with him... Idk why tho
 
Jon would have continued to dump Werdum on bis head and he knows it


And for Jone’s ego. He is the runt brother of freakin’ NFL behemoths and chose wrestling, most likely to be “different” than his brothers and still dominate something

His ego showed when he lost the state title clearly on his face

IMG_8572.jpeg


He was freak as a teenager already. He had bad grades and if not for those grades he was being recruited by D-1 Iowa University. Iowa instead planted Jones at another local college in Iowa (Iowa Central) where Jon lead the team to a national title, naturally.

IMG_8571.jpeg


But Jon wanted to pursue MMA instead. He moved to Albuquerque not long after some pro fights and signing UFCeh and from day 1 was rag-dolling veterans in the gym. Brian Stann has some videos or interviews where he goes on and on about Jon basically learning a submission for the first time and then proceeding to sub the entire room with it. He would study early Youtube and learn standup, then kick all their asses in striking class LoL



Too bad he party’s too much and chose PEDs but he is a freak of a dude for the sport of mma LoL
 
TriangleMonkey said:
Jon would have continued to dump Werdum on bis head and he knows it


And for Jone’s ego. He is the runt brother of freakin’ NFL behemoths and chose wrestling, most likely to be “different” than his brothers and still dominate something

His ego showed when he lost the state title clearly on his face

View attachment 1087834


He was freak as a teenager already. He had bad grades and if not for those grades he was being recruited by D-1 Iowa University. Iowa instead planted Jones at another local college in Iowa (Iowa Central) where Jon lead the team to a national title, naturally.

View attachment 1087835


But Jon wanted to pursue MMA instead. He moved to Albuquerque not long after some pro fights and signing UFCeh and from day 1 was rag-dolling veterans in the gym. Brian Stann has some videos or interviews where he goes on and on about Jon basically learning a submission for the first time and then proceeding to sub the entire room with it. He would study early Youtube and learn standup, then kick all their asses in striking class LoL



Too bad he party’s too much and chose PEDs but he is a freak of a dude for the sport of mma LoL
Click to expand...
It would be a great scrap for sure, but let's not forget that Werdum tapped Fedor and Cain!
 
Would've been cool to see prime Jones in grappling competition against guys like Werdum. I bet there is all kinds of stuff behind the scenes that isn't talked about that would blow fan's minds.

If Jones decided on HW instead of LHW, I was always interested how it would've turned out. Whether Werdum got him in a kimura or not, on the ground it would be only a matter of time. But Jones had some mean elbows that might finish the fight before Werdum could lock it in.
 
Jones is weird. He still has a chin of 20 years old and literally has all the tools (unlimited stamina, IQ, stall advantage and wrestling) to counter the abysmal state of HW division. Ragdolling double champ Cormier, Stipe and Gane who was touted as Sherdog’s next A level athlete showed it.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

L
Sheikh Jon Jones — the baddest men?
Replies
15
Views
385
Zaar
Zaar
L
People thinking Miocic was bad vs Jones are stupid
4 5 6
Replies
106
Views
3K
Mmmmmmma1234
Mmmmmmma1234

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,260,907
Messages
57,059,522
Members
175,522
Latest member
HicksonGrayC

Share this page

Back
Top