Fabricio Werdum's grappling story with Jon Jones

Fabricio Werdum spoke, a while ago in a podcast here, that he and JJ were both on the same PI hotel (dunno if both had fights scheduled, he specified but I don't remember) many years ago, I think Werdum said 2014/2015. He said that Jon Jones greeted him and his friends in the table, then they talked for a while with Jon Jones, saying it was a funny and friendly chat. He said something like "JJ is a nice person to talk to, he doesn't come off as arrogant when speaking, he seems respectful and playful, I was even joking with him that he is actually Brazillian, and JJ was like yeah Anderson Silva is my brother!! haha"...And then Werdum was training in the exercising room, Jon Jones was sitting around there. Werdum asked Jon Jones if he didn't want to train with them, but Jon Jones was more like "nah Werdum, I'm more messing around here, I prefer to rest and just drink something". Werdum was like "sure, but whenever you want, we can train a little for fun". And then late at night, Jon Jones appeared in the hotel room Werdum and his team were at (private rooms), asked if he could join them, Werdum said 'of course'. They chatted, played cards, it was fun and friendly. Then Jon Jones asked whether Werdum wanted to do some warm up grappling in the living room (which had a big enough space, but not so much)... Werdum was a little hesitant firstly, but said sure, let's go.Werdum said his coaches and team were kinda nervous, they didn't want it, fearing they could get out of hand, but Werdum and JJ were like relax, it's just for fun. Then Werdum said"Jon Jones took his wallet and watchand put them in the desk, and I noticed 'he's ready now. But in the blink of an eye, JJ had a double leg on me already and I was taken down. Then I rolled, controlled his wrists, he tried to get my back but I managed to get up on the feet. Then a second later, he had his arms on my leg again and got another take down, but I managed to get a Kimura locked as I was falling to the ground. My coach, seeing the situation could escalate, in fact we almost dropped the tv when rolling on the ground (lol)... So mu coach patted our backs kinda desperately, and we both stopped. My coach was sweating, fearing we'd end up getting into it and breaking the room lol. But actually, we were totally fine after he stopped us... We touched each other's hands, we both had a friendly playful chat and then Jon Jones left the room.He said something like "I felt he had a really strong grip and could take me down in surprising ways. The second time though, I had a Kimura. Would it work had it continued? I don't know... I felt it was well locked, but I don't know what would happen. It's equally possible he could get out of it as it is that I could get him there imo, I can't know. But I wasn't nervous or anything because I didn't feel malice or anything... I felt like he was very competitive, maybe more than other athletes. But anyone who is top tier and one of the best ever in any sport, is obsessively competitive. Other than that though, I didn't feel malice in the sense he wanted to hurt me, or that he was there trying to embarrass anyone, or, like, trying out anything else that we agreed on, a friendly grappling. We were both just very cool and relaxed after it ended. I even felt like he could have gotten a little worked up, but he was just like me — totally relaxed, not stressed out in the least... I think that, perhaps, some other people in my situation could get worked up, or may say he went on the take down too hard without even blinking, that it wasn't needed.I think some bad rivalry he may have might stem from other people agreeing to friendly grapple with him, and then getting worked up themselves, saying JJ was going harder than wtv was agreed... But to me, seeing as Jon Jones seemed to have had legit fun as I did, even knowing it was 50/50 and that I had him in a dangerous position, it feels like ppl might take some things that, to JJ is more pure competition, as an ego attack thing. As a result, the heated rivalries often have his rivals starting the trash talk themselves. JJ doesn't seem like the type to instigate any trash talk at all imo, but when he sees the opponent bad mouthing him for reasons he deems as unfair, then JJ also gets deeper in the rivalries, which may turn personal... "Curiously tho, Werdum, in some podcasts later, said he met Jon Jones some months before Jon Jones' fight against Miocic, last year. He said they got along nice, had a drink together. And Jon Jones asked him (Werdum) about Miocic, but not in a way related to fight tactics, but as to how Werdum sees Miocic's personality, like, asking for an insight in Stipe's persona or wtv... Likely because Werdum had already fought Miocic, had a press conference with him... Idk why tho