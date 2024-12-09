Media Alex Pereira Believes Experience Gives Jon Jones Edge Against Tom Aspinall

mma-mania-e1729865276692.jpg

👀Alex Pereira believes Jon Jones will beat Tom Aspinall if they fight:

“Some people say Aspinall this, Aspinall that but it comes down to experience. Jon Jones is a seasoned guy, he’s been there so I think he wins”




🎥@tntsports 🔹 pic.twitter.com/r9Um4slfvt

— Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) December 8, 2024
Alex Pereira believes Jon Jones can get the better of Tom Aspinall.

Jones returned to action after a three-year hiatus and made quick work of Ciryl Gane to win the vacant heavyweight title at UFC 285 in March 2023. He was then scheduled to defend his throne against Stipe Miocic at UFC 295 in November 2023 but was forced out with an injury.

Aspinall went to beat Sergei Pavlovich via knockout in a short-notice interim title fight on the same card. However, Jones remained adamant on preserving his matchup against Miocic, whom he beat via a spinning back kick knockout at UFC 309 last month. Meanwhile, Aspinall defended the interim strap with a knockout win over Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304 this past July.

However, Jones made it clear that he won’t fight Aspinall in a title unifier unless he is offered a lucrative purse. While a large section of the MMA community accuse Jones of ducking Aspinall, Pereira believes the former light heavyweight champion can beat “Honey Badger.” According to “Poatan,” Jones’ massive experience will give him an edge in a potential matchup against the Brit.

“I think Jon Jones have a lot of experience on his side,” Pereira told TNT Sports. “Some people say ‘Aspinall this, Aspinall that,’ but it comes down to experience. Jon Jones is a seasoned guy. He’s been there so I think he wins.”

good Alex, I hope this comment gives Jones courage to stop ducking Tom lol

(I'm trolling a little)
 
tritestill said:
Tom beats them both
Tom has shown neither the defence, cardio, chin, or experience for all the confidence his fans have in him to win any fight before him.

He's been good at Blitzkrieging guys. It's worth remember that tactic also ultimately was defeated in many ways. Of which have already lost Tom 3 fights.
 
seeing as we're talking about fights that'll never happen i think Godzilla would merk King Kong
 
