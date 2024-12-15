The 10 Best Career-Defining Performances in Movies, Ranked From De Niro in Taxi Driver to Weaver in Aliens, these performances defined their actors' careers, cementing them as Hollywood legends.

While there are countless factors that can dictate the quality of a film, most movies are only as good as the performances in them. Character is, after all, one of the primary pillars of storytelling, and it takes a supreme level of talent to bring to life figures that, in many cases, are entirely fictional. Thousands of actors and actresses have already made their mark on Hollywood and filmmaking as a whole throughout the art form's existence.Whether it be the acting pioneers of the Golden Age of Hollywood who set the standards of what makes a great performance or modern talent capturing the attention of the cultural zeitgeist by portraying big personalities, movies depend on actors and actresses just as much as they depend on the roles to play. In some cases, a single performance could define an actor or actress' legacy, no matter their professional longevity. This is a selection of the best career-defining performances in movie history, ranked not only by their impact on the performer's career but on cinema as a whole.Peter O'Toole as Lawrence of Arabia'Lawrence of Arabia' (1962)British Lieutenant T.E. Lawrence (Peter O'Toole) is sent to Arabia to serve as an intermediary between Arab and British military forces to enforce an allyship against the Turks. Going against the orders of his supervisors, Lawrence soon finds himself organizing a guerrilla army against an oppressive threat. While his escapades aren't always looked upon favorably, one thing is certain: Lawrence brings change to whatever landscape he steps upon.Lawrence of Arabia is a sweeping war epic, the scale of which (especially considering when it was made) is nearly impossible to quantify. Much of it simply needs to be seen to be believed. As daringly ambitious as the filmmaking on display is, O'Toole's performance is the glue holding Lawrence of Arabia together. O'Toole embodies the historical figure with finesse, and his commanding screen presence is undeniable. O'Toole would live on to give plenty of other great performances, but his turn as Lawrence cemented him as a Hollywood icon.Anthony Hopkins as Dr. Hannibal Lecter'The Silence of the Lambs' (1991)Young and eager F.B.I. cadet Clarice Starling (Jodie Foster) is asked to question the infamous cannibalistic serial killer Dr. Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins). Another serial killer runs rampant, and Clarice must rely on the genius intellect of Dr. Lecter for assistance in locating him. Of course, Dr. Lecter's motives are far from righteous.One of the most widely celebrated psychological thrillers of all time, The Silence of the Lambs is a vehicle driven by its two lead performances. Foster is mesmerizing as Agent Starling, but it's Hopkins as the cannibalistic psychiatrist that has since gone down as one of the greatest performances in movie history. Hopkins' blinkless gaze is enough to make anyone's blood run cold. He chews up every scene he's in—his relatively limited screen time further adds to the impact and pop-cultural iconography.Sigourney Weaver as Ellen Ripley'Aliens' (1986)Lost in space for 57 years in cryo-sleep after defeating the xenomorph that killed the crew of the Nostromo except for her, Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) is discovered by a salvaging ship and brought to safety. Unfortunately for Ripley, her encounters with the vicious alien lifeform are far from over; she has been assigned to guide a squad of gung-ho space marines to investigate the status of a mining colony that has failed to make contact. What the group doesn't know is that they're heading directly into the heart of a xenomorph infestation.Aliens is a roaring, relentlessly paced and utterly exhilarating masterwork from legendary visionary director James Cameron. At the center of this sci-fi/action masterpiece is Weaver, reprising her role from Ridley Scott's horror classic Alien. Weaver surpasses the machismo of her space marine comrades; Ripley is an action movie icon who serves gusto just as effortlessly as she dispatches xenomorphs. Weaver would receive an Academy Award nomination for her role in Aliens, a feat impressive not only considering the movie's status as a sci-fi actioner but also was a monumental bit of recognition for women action heroes.Jack Nicholson as R.P. McMurphy'One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest' (1975)In the face of criminal charges, Korean War veteran R.P. McMurphy (Jack Nicholson) pleads insanity as a means to avoid prison. Sentenced to live out his term in a psychiatric hospital, McMurphy soon finds himself warring with the tyrannical head nurse of the institution, Nurse Ratched (Louise Fletcher). Under her oppressive eye, McMurphy seeks to rally the other patients against the maltreatment.Wickedly entertaining and masterfully directed, with a screenplay that could be considered one of cinema's greatest, One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest is a must-watch. Nicholson's performance as the incendiary yet compassionate McMurphy launched the now legendary performer's career into the stratosphere. In fact, Nicholson won an Oscar for this superb piece of acting, and for as many iconic roles he would play following One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, a solid argument could be made for this being his greatest.Gene Wilder as Willy Wonka'Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory' (1971)Hardworking and honest young boy Charlie Bucket (Peter Ostrum) has known nothing but poverty his entire life. In a miraculous twist of fortune, Bucket is offered the opportunity to tour the factory of the illustrious chocolatier Willy Wonka (Gene Wilder). Wonka proves himself to be a more peculiar figure than anyone could imagined as he guides a group of children through a world of confectionery wonder.One of the most beloved family films of all time, Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory is as decadent and delightful as a Wonka bar. Gene Wilder sang and performed his way into the imaginations of an entire generation; his turn as the titular inventor and candy connoisseur is timeless. As unabashedly cooky as Wonka can be, Wilder brings a humanity to the character that allows for a surprising level of depth. With this performance, Wilder captured the hearts of countless people, showing them that life could always stand to be just a little sweeter.Robert De Niro as Travis Bickle'Taxi Driver' (1976)Travis Bickle (Robert De Niro) is a troubled Vietnam War veteran working as a cab driver in bustling New York City. His ideologies regarding society (particularly the deterioration of it) have distorted his perception of reality and led him down a path of violence. The seedy, neon-lit underbelly of New York City serves as a playground for Travis' darkest desires and twisted fantasies.Taxi Driver is a masterclass of acting from one of cinema's most prolific performers. The neurotic Travis Bickle is a role that has cemented itself as one of the greatest in movie history. As dangerous and disturbed as Bickle is, De Niro's nuanced central performance creates a character that is utterly compelling. It's a daunting and often disturbing dissection of a man who has fully submitted to the evils and injustices of society, and it works almost solely due to a towering lead performance. De Niro's career cannot be celebrated enough, and Taxi Driver is among the actor's finest hours.Daniel Day-Lewis as Daniel Plainview'There Will Be Blood' (2007)Set in the developing landscape of Los Angeles in 1902, There Will Be Blood is Paul Thomas Anderson's masterpiece. Oil prospector Daniel Plainview (Daniel Day-Lewis) settles upon a plentiful supply that could provide a family for generations, but the fostering of his empire comes at a cost. Plainview soon finds himself alienated from his family, generally despised by those around him, and warring with the local preacher (Paul Dano).The Will Be Blood is one of cinema's finest examples of establishing a villainous central character without dehumanizing them. Despite some truly monstrous acts, Plainview is still just a man. Daniel Day-Lewis navigates these narrative complexities with an exceedingly commanding performance that stands tall as one of the greatest that modern cinema has to offer. Few other roles by any actor or actress better define a performer's abilities than Day-Lewis' work here does.Marlon Brando as Stanley Kowalski'A Streetcar Named Desire' (1951)Mississippi-born school teacher Blanche DuBois (Vivien Leigh) moves to New Orleans to live with her sister Stella (Kim Hunter) and her husband Stanley (Marlon Brando). Blanche immediately finds herself at odds with Stanley; he's brutish, judgmental and overall unsavory, especially in his interactions with Blanche. The tension between the in-laws grows to a boil, leading to Blanche's questionable past being unearthed as her already feeble mental health further deteriorates.Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning play, A Streetcar Named Desire is a fiery and dense classical drama widely recognized for bringing Marlon Brando into the spotlight. One of the most esteemed and influential performers to ever live, Brando set a new standard for acting with his role in A Streetcar Named Desire and became the method's most prominent representative. When the camera is on Brando, he commands attention; few actors in movie history had such a commanding presence.Al Pacino as Michael Corleone'The Godfather' (1972)The Corleone mafia family is the most powerful in all of New York. Headed by Don Vito Corleone (Marlon Brando), the dynasty is sprawling, and their influence knows no bounds. However, the don's son, Michael Corleone (Al Pacino), a decorated veteran, is hesitant to get involved in the family business. When conflict arises between the Corleones and a rival family, Michael finds himself unwillingly pulled into a world of violence, deception and betrayal.For as much praise as The Godfather (rightfully) receives, perhaps its biggest achievement is discovering Al Pacino. The Godfather is perfectly cast all around, but in his first meaty role, Pacino stuns as Michael, the heir to an empire desperate to maintain his humanity while facing outside pressures. Pacino brings a depth to this character that's as intricate and elegant as the film containing it. Michael would become Pacino's defining character, which is saying something, considering he would later appear in classics like Serpico and Scarface. However, his place as the moral and narrative center of The Godfather is as iconic as the trilogy itself.Heath Ledger as The Joker'The Dark Knight' (2008)The Dark Knight is set shortly after the events of Batman Begins. Batman (Christian Bale) continues his efforts to clean up the streets of Gotham, inciting fear in his enemies and hope in his city's people. However, an up-and-coming criminal mastermind known as "The Joker" (Heath Ledger) looks to be an insurmountable obstacle in the way of peace. With countless lives and Batman's very ideals in jeopardy, the city of Gotham hangs in the balance, awaiting a victor.The Joker is one of the most iconic pop-culture figures of all time. From the character's inception in comics to his depiction in Batman: The Animated Series, The Joker has been represented across all entertainment mediums—but never quite like this. Ledger's casting as the Clown Prince of Crime was originally met with skepticism, but today, his name is virtually synonymous with the character. The Dark Knight was blessed by a villain performance so towering that it earned Ledger a posthumous Academy Award, an exceedingly rare accomplishment when it comes to comic book movies. Ledger will forever be remembered as a man taken from the world far too soon, and his portrayal of Joker will forever remain etched in film history.