Movies John Hurt acting performance in The Elephant Man

Rate John Hurt performance.

  • 10 - One of the best of all-time.

    Votes: 3 30.0%

  • 9

    Votes: 7 70.0%

  • 8

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 7

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 6

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 5 - Mediocre.

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 4

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 3

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 2

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 1

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 0 - Terrible.

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • I've never seen the film, but would love to.

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • I've never seen the film and have no interest.

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    10
Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
36,955
Reaction score
50,324
One of my all-time favorite performances.

Imo It's up there as one of the best.

Even with all the makeup, John had to make the character real and not ridiculous.

And he did perfectly with his voice and his mannerisms. You can't help feel for the character.

It's a brilliant portrayal of a real life man.

Genius performance.



 
Just watched this again, what a performance.

Must see if you haven't seen it.
 
Gene Tunney said:
John Hurt was great.

Maybe even better than great.

But does anything change if he doesn't have Hopkins?
Click to expand...

You mean the character that Hopkins plays? Or Hopkins the actor?

To answer your question, without Treves he would still be in sort of dungeon of a place and get beaten often. Treves opened Merrick life to another level altogether.

Without Hopkins the actor, I think another actor could have done that part as well. But Hopkins was brilliant in this film.
 
