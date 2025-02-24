Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
One of my all-time favorite performances.
Imo It's up there as one of the best.
Even with all the makeup, John had to make the character real and not ridiculous.
And he did perfectly with his voice and his mannerisms. You can't help feel for the character.
It's a brilliant portrayal of a real life man.
Genius performance.
