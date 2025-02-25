  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Movies Heath Ledger acting performance in The Dark Knight

Rate his performance.

  • 10 - One of the best of all-time.

    Votes: 12 63.2%

  • 9

    Votes: 4 21.1%

  • 8

    Votes: 2 10.5%

  • 7

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 6

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 5 - Mediocre

    Votes: 1 5.3%

  • 4

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 3

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 2

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 1

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 0 - Terrible

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    19
Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
35,996
Reaction score
48,791
One of all-time best performances.

No one can do it better than Heath as The Joker, he set the bar so high it will never be eclipsed or even reached imo.

It was also the performance that inspired Timothee Chalamet to be an actor.



 
I think he wass amazing in The Dark Knight. I think what helped him was that nobody had done the Joker on the big screen in 20 years since Jack nicholson. There were a bunch of silly batman movies in that stretch. But then Christopher Nolan reintroduced Batman in a more serious and dark fashion and that had everybody wondering how they would approach an iconic movie villain that we hadnt seen in a long time. And the movie marketing with the "why so Serious" slogan and a blurred face added to the suspense as well. Heath was set up perfectly to make this role succeed.
 
10. I'm not sure how you could get any better.
 
I love Heath as the Joker. Every bit he's in. Just perfect.
 
It's a lot easier to do a character when you're covered in makeup, just saying. That being said, he did deserve the Oscar.
 
No qualms about giving it a 10. He carried that whole thing on his shoulders.
 
Good.

A role every competent actor should love to play (inb4 Leto).

Very overrated, at the same time. Don't care what anyone says, his death obviously affected the perception of the performance.
 
LEWIS540 said:
Good.

A role every competent actor should love to play (inb4 Leto).

Very overrated, at the same time. Don't care what anyone says, his death obviously affected the perception of the performance.
Click to expand...

What was overrated about it? I don't even know how it would be possible to play that role better
 
  • Like
Reactions: HHJ
surgeyou1 said:
What was overrated about it? I don't even know how it would be possible to play that role better
Click to expand...
Dont mind them, These are just contrarians saying this.
 
surgeyou1 said:
What was overrated about it? I don't even know how it would be possible to play that role better
Click to expand...

As I said it was good. A solid 8/10.

No way do I see it as an all time master class though.

Similar to Anthony Hopkins in Silence of the Lambs, it's a bit pantomime villain, with relatively little screen time to outstay it's welcome.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll Poll
Movies John Hurt acting performance in The Elephant Man
Replies
0
Views
73
Takes Two To Tango
Takes Two To Tango
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll Poll
Movies Robert De Niro acting performance in Raging Bull
2
Replies
23
Views
461
Bullitt68
Bullitt68

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,259,105
Messages
56,943,930
Members
175,468
Latest member
cookerjb

Share this page

Back
Top