Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
One of all-time best performances.
No one can do it better than Heath as The Joker, he set the bar so high it will never be eclipsed or even reached imo.
It was also the performance that inspired Timothee Chalamet to be an actor.
