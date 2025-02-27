  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Movies Gene Hackman acting performance in Unforgiven

Rate his performance.

  • 10 - One of the best of all-time.

    Votes: 5 50.0%

  • 9

    Votes: 4 40.0%

  • 8

    Votes: 1 10.0%

  • 7

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 6

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 5 - Mediocre

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 4

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 3

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 2

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 1

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 0 - Terrible

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    10
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
First off RIP to one of the greats, mad respects to him and his career and also how he handle himself outside the movie business.

He seemed like a very honorable respectful man.

I just noticed from previous threads he was looked as the better actor in comparison to two of these other greats De Niro and Brando.

As you can see here. So he was highly respected by people on here.

Tough choice I believe. Both are exceptional actors.







Both were in the Superman movie with Christopher Reeve. But never had a scene together I believe.

Who's the superior actor of the two in your opinion?

Gene Hackman:

The French Connection
Superman
Hoosiers
Mississippi Burning
Unforgiven
The Firm
Crimson Tide
The Birdcage
The Royal Tenenbaums

Marlon Brando:

A Streetcar Named Desire
The Wild One
On the Waterfront
Guys and Dolls
Mutiny on the Bounty
The Godfather
The Missouri Breaks
Superman
Apocalypse Now







As for his performance in Unforgiven. It was a masterclass indeed and so deserving for an Oscar.

 
Little Bill's philosophy on gunfighting - accuracy is more important than speed - is based on what Wyatt Earp said in real life. :cool:
 
Hackman was great at playing a detestable villain. He elevated that movie. A no name villain and it's still a decent movie but with Hackman it's an all time great.
 
He plays a great son of a bitch. One of my favorites right behind Burl Ives in The Big Country.
 
GOAT son of a bitch
 
Shit, I've never seen Unforgiven, I think, I don't remember it at all anyways.

Trailer looks fucking guuuuuuuuuuuuuuud!
 
Definitely a superb role. 10 for sure. He always knew how to play a solid villiain. Even in Superman, he was magnificent and will always stand out as the greatest Lex Luthor ever.
 
