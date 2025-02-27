Takes Two To Tango
First off RIP to one of the greats, mad respects to him and his career and also how he handle himself outside the movie business.
He seemed like a very honorable respectful man.
I just noticed from previous threads he was looked as the better actor in comparison to two of these other greats De Niro and Brando.
As you can see here. So he was highly respected by people on here.
As for his performance in Unforgiven. It was a masterclass indeed and so deserving for an Oscar.
Tough choice I believe. Both are exceptional actors.
Both were in the Superman movie with Christopher Reeve. But never had a scene together I believe.
Who's the superior actor of the two in your opinion?
Gene Hackman:
The French Connection
Superman
Hoosiers
Mississippi Burning
Unforgiven
The Firm
Crimson Tide
The Birdcage
The Royal Tenenbaums
Marlon Brando:
A Streetcar Named Desire
The Wild One
On the Waterfront
Guys and Dolls
Mutiny on the Bounty
The Godfather
The Missouri Breaks
Superman
Apocalypse Now
