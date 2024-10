No one will agree with me but I found Hopkins too theatrical and 'actory'. It just came across to me as an actor trying to be creepy. Even his swinging of the police baton was weak and about as convincing as an 80 year old Deniro kicking the shit out of someone in that last nameless gangster movie he did.



I think Brian Cox did a better performance in the role in Manhunter. More realistic and calculating.



Levine is always good and very versatile. I liked him in this. He delivers memorable lines well, cycles through emotions. I preferred him over Hopkins.