Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jun 28, 2010
- Messages
- 36,176
- Reaction score
- 49,114
We tend to overlook his performance in the film I believe.
It's just such a great film I think that's why.
But what do you think of his performance?
I thought it is about a 7.
Brandon Lee if he lived would have I believe fit the role better.
It is what it is.
So be it.
It's just such a great film I think that's why.
But what do you think of his performance?
I thought it is about a 7.
Brandon Lee if he lived would have I believe fit the role better.
It is what it is.
So be it.