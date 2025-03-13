  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Movies Keanu Reeves acting performance in The Matrix

Rate his performance.

We tend to overlook his performance in the film I believe.

It's just such a great film I think that's why.

But what do you think of his performance?

I thought it is about a 7.

Brandon Lee if he lived would have I believe fit the role better.

It is what it is.

So be it.



 
You're totally right about Brandon Lee. I think it was written with him in mind. He was developing well as an actor.
 
You're totally right about Brandon Lee. I think it was written with him in mind. He was developing well as an actor.
Yes the directors had him in mind years before they started filming.
 
I think Keanu fits really well in the movie. Not the best performance of all time by any means, he does not carry the movie with it, but he fits his role well.
I'd say Hugo Weaving did the best in the Matrix, agent Smith is iconic.
 
