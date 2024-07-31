Stipe Miocic looks in the best shape of his career

1722466101852.png

To those of you who want to see Jon lose? do you think Stipe should fight Jon ? or retire and let Aspinall fight Jon instead?



Tom Aspinall: *Phone ringing*
Jon Jones (In phone voice): "The fighter you are calling out is retiring or not available at the moment, please try again later"
 
Obviously Photoshopped ..

Here's the real pic..

PDzQA9G.jpeg
 
Hype is now as much of a joke as calling Jones a HW after he ducked DC, Stipe, Francis, and all other HWs for almost a full decade.
 
Luthien said:
Imagine Stipe beats Jon > Tom > Poatan <{1-69}>
Click to expand...
Cause Poatan should fight Ankalaev first before moving up to HW or maybe he can move up to HW and fight Jon but Ankalaev should wait, the UFC should not give him anymore fights, cause when both Jan and Ank went to a Draw, both went to different paths, it was said had Jan beaten Alex he would be gifted title shot, same thing with Ank had he beaten Walker which he successfully did in a rematch after their first fight was declared a NC cause of the accidental knee to a grounded opponent by Ank and then Walker cracked a joke at the ref when the ref was asking him where he was and Johnny said "in the desert" which was one of the most terrible calls in a fight of all time.
 
