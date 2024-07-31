Stipe Miocic looks in the best shape of his career

Luthien said: Imagine Stipe beats Jon > Tom > Poatan Click to expand...

Cause Poatan should fight Ankalaev first before moving up to HW or maybe he can move up to HW and fight Jon but Ankalaev should wait, the UFC should not give him anymore fights, cause when both Jan and Ank went to a Draw, both went to different paths, it was said had Jan beaten Alex he would be gifted title shot, same thing with Ank had he beaten Walker which he successfully did in a rematch after their first fight was declared a NC cause of the accidental knee to a grounded opponent by Ank and then Walker cracked a joke at the ref when the ref was asking him where he was and Johnny said "in the desert" which was one of the most terrible calls in a fight of all time.