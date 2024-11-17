Mike Tyson legitimately looks faster and more explosive than Stipe last night

FraudGoat said: He wasn't as explosive as someone like Tom. But he was still quite fast and explosive and could cover the distance pretty quickly.



But this version of Stipe has none of that. He moves and fights like a grandpa.

Most of his KOs came from well timedStrikes or counters , I don’t recall seeing him going for huge haymakers or ever really being a fighter who tries to end it with every shot. Granted his movement had looked better in the past, but dude seemed deflated early tonight when he realised Jon would mooch out the way any time he tried to engage, Jon has a knack for making it frustrating for strikers against him, usually that’s fine Stipe would be patient, but he doesn’t usually have to deal with judo trips, leg kicks, head kicks, and most importantly teeps.