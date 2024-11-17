  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Mike Tyson legitimately looks faster and more explosive than Stipe last night

Stipe was moving in a slow motion, looked as washed as Tony in his last fight.

Jones didn't look that much better either, he was slow, sloppy, and not as agile as he used. Also, his shape looks terrible for a 237 heavyweight.


Honestly, this should do more harm to Jones's legacy rather than improve it for blatantly ducking Tom Aspinall and cherry-picking an old disabled man who fights like he has Parkinson's. And this is coming from a guy who used to be a pretty big Jon Jones fan.

Anway shit like this is why i rarely watch MMA anymore.
 
Stipe has never been Explosive, he’s technical and tough as fuck.
 
Hazuki Ryo said:
Jones vs Jake Paul
Click to expand...
Honestly would favor Paul because Jones's boxing has always been so mediocre, to say the least, and he looks slower than ever. He's going to be even slower and his hands are going to be even less effective with those big boxing gloves.

But one thing about Jon is that his chin is still insane and still has decent cardio.
 
Jose Beehive said:
Stipe has never been Explosive, he’s technical and tough as fuck.
Click to expand...
He wasn't as explosive as someone like Tom. But he was still quite fast and explosive and could cover the distance pretty quickly.

But this version of Stipe has none of that. He moves and fights like a grandpa.
 
FraudGoat said:
He wasn't as explosive as someone like Tom. But he was still quite fast and explosive and could cover the distance pretty quickly.

But this version of Stipe has none of that. He moves and fights like a grandpa.
Click to expand...
Most of his KOs came from well timed
Strikes or counters , I don’t recall seeing him going for huge haymakers or ever really being a fighter who tries to end it with every shot. Granted his movement had looked better in the past, but dude seemed deflated early tonight when he realised Jon would mooch out the way any time he tried to engage, Jon has a knack for making it frustrating for strikers against him, usually that’s fine Stipe would be patient, but he doesn’t usually have to deal with judo trips, leg kicks, head kicks, and most importantly teeps.
 
clackers said:
Tyson barely threw a punch it was a rigged fight.

Come on.
Click to expand...

Tyson slipped and rolled out of the way of some very fast combinations from Jake Paul.

Stipe couldn't even see a single move coming. Looked like he was stuck in molasses.

Tysons reactions and reflexes were light years faster than Stipes while both guys were fresh.
 
Ludwig von Mises said:
Tyson slipped and rolled out of the way of some very fast combinations from Jake Paul.

Stipe couldn't even see a single move coming. Looked like he was stuck in molasses.

Tysons reactions and reflexes were light years faster than Stipes while both guys were fresh.
Click to expand...
It wasn’t a real fight. Slipping and moving punches but not throwing any punches.

It’s fine Tyson got paid it was an exhibition nothing else.
 
