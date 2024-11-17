Mike Tyson legitimately looks faster and more explosive than Stipe last night

FraudGoat
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
- Aug 16, 2022
- Messages
- 672
- Reaction score
- 1,139
Stipe was moving in a slow motion, looked as washed as Tony in his last fight.
Jones didn't look that much better either, he was slow, sloppy, and not as agile as he used. Also, his shape looks terrible for a 237 heavyweight.
Honestly, this should do more harm to Jones's legacy rather than improve it for blatantly ducking Tom Aspinall and cherry-picking an old disabled man who fights like he has Parkinson's. And this is coming from a guy who used to be a pretty big Jon Jones fan.
Anway shit like this is why i rarely watch MMA anymore.
