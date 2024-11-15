Official Stipe Miocic THREEFOLD CHAMP War Wagon! Stipe fans/Jones haters get in here now!

Tomorrow night Stipe Miocic will come back after a three year and eight month layoff. And as we all know that was a loss, and he wasn't very active or fighting a lot of prime opponents for a while before that. We can't deny he's past his prime fighting years. He's 42.With that being said, Stipe is one of the greatest heavyweights in the history of the sport. He's a two-time former champ with four defences, three of them consecutive, which is the record. He's an outstanding wrestleboxer (Golden Gloves and NCAA Division One), who has spent his whole career at HW and has an exceptional portfolio of wins over prestigious opponents in his record.Jones was a beast in his day at LWH. But although he's five years younger than Stipe, he is also clearly past his athletic peak. His last few fights at LHW weren't particularly impressive, and he hasn't achieved much at HW other an incredible level of ducking and cherry picking. Yeah he beat Gane, Gane can't grapple. Stipe can.Jones is talented, and is a heavy favourite in this fight. He passed over multiple other fighters in asking for this. But he might yet regret it. An old lion is still a lion. Jones has never faced an opponent of this calibre at HW before. Remember he wanted none of DC at HW, and popped for PEDs after fighting him at LHW (the second time).Stipe is an elite mixed martial artist with tons of experience against top fighters at HEAVYWEIGHT. He wrestles well, he boxes well, he is harder to submit than a giant anaconda and he has HW stopping power, the likes of which Jones has never felt before. He has fast and accurate hands. His footwork and movement are well-informed and he has good cardio. How good will puffed-up Jones's cardio be? How will he move at his higher weight? The Gane fight lasted 2:04. Whatever happens, I guarantee you Jones won't be submitting Miocic in two minutes.What's Jon going to do when a former HW champ with an 80" reach bangs him on the chin? Remember what 205lb, 79" reach Alex did to him?What's he going to do when Stipe stuffs his takedowns, or puts him on his back? I understand questions about Stipe's age and inactivity. But at the end of the day this is a dangerous callout by JJ which could backfire. If Stipe stops Jon it would be the most hilarious and satisfying upset of a champ since Holm Rousey almost exactly nine years ago.Miocic has the boxing, the size and the power to crack Jon's chin for a KO or more likely, TKO with some GnP followup. Stipe has very effective GnP. This is how I would expect him to win if he does. As we know power is the last to go. If Stipe can take Jon down and control him for a points win I would be impressed. Again this is Stipe's weight category, not Jon's though and that bears repeating. Still I think if Stipe gets his hand raised it will be by getting the better of the exchanges on the feet, hitting Jon harder than Jon can hit him, forcing him back and controlling the rhythm of the fight.Who's with me, backing Stipe for the upset?