We're well beyond the point where there is any plausible deniability that John Bones would prefer a root canal on his scrotum to getting inside the octagon with the young Champion. The mere mention of Aspinal has Jonathan reaching out to the skies for the support of Jesus. He has alluded to the fact that he is incredibly old, brittle and washed up even though he has taken practically zero cage damage in the past 5 years and looks like he has only gotten better in his last two fights. We see him digging into the charade that he didn't just fight a rusty old tuna can, begging to fight another aged champ who was very recently a middleweight and presents zero challenge to Jones on the ground. Throwing out wild names like Jamal Hill and John Walker. I mean we can write a book about all the ways Jon Bones has copped beta status to the Champ, it's a long boring story but we're stuck with it for the duration so we may as well dig into it.



So can we figure out why? What is it about an all time great who legitimately only has a couple losses in an exceptionally credentialed career that has him so willing to accept beta status to Tom's alpha? We're talking about an unproven guy that nobody outside of diehards and New Englanders have ever heard of. What is it about this young British champ that has Jon talking about laying his belt at the mans feet rather than fight him? I have my theories but I'll let the resident expert shookologists sort this one out, possibly the most severe case of public shookiology we've ever seen in the sport.



So what are the multitude of reasons Johnathon Bones has tried every tactic under the sun moon and octagon to escape the one fight that could cement him as the undisputed goat forever? Because none of his excuses to date have added up. Does he feel vulnerable without his steroids? He shouldn't, he looks very game. What are the real reasons John drinks heavily and seeks comfort in the arms of men over the idea of this matchup?