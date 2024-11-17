This version of Stipe - Who could he beat in the top 10?

He could beat 3 or 4 of them for sure, but of course the top of the division is a big question mark.





Jon, Aspinall, Volkov, Gane, and Pav are a level or two above the others.





If you rewatch the fight Jon was able to neutralize Stipe with so many clean feints and ranged attacks, and tbh I'm not sure a HW alive could've taken that beating from Rnd1 Jon like Stipe. How are you supposed to be the same fighter after that GnP in round 1?



Stipe could still easily hang with dudes like Spivac, Tybura, and Rozenstruik, even Bladyes and Almeida to a lesser extent (?), we know for a fact those guys don't hold a candle to guys like Jon in the skill department.





There's no fighter in the division with the diversity and experience of Jon, you combine that with massive damage in round 1 plus an extended layoff and it's going to be hard to survive. Nobody has ever done that to Stipe, and it can't just be attributed to his age. Comparing Stipe to Mike Tyson is absurd, and there was no evidence to suggest Stipe couldn't "Fight Well" anymore. 95+% of the roster doesn't make it out of round 1 versus Jon.