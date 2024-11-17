  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

This version of Stipe - Who could he beat in the top 10?

IceCold ADCC

May 27, 2003
1,797
301
Ask yourself this question:

Who could tonight's version of Stipe beat in the UFC top 10 HW right now? Answer: ABSOLUTELY nobody.

Blind fans and Jones homers, are acting like tonight's win adds to Jones amazing career. It doesn't. Tonight was a sham of a fight. Period. It was a fabricated story line for Jon by Dana.

Stipe literally did NOTHING elite tonight. His punchs were slow, his foot work was non existent, his balance was terrible. He looked OLD as fuck and was a shell of himself at best. Anyone stating other wise is BS'ing.

I think people have a hard time admiting old men can't fight very well. I think it's a kinda of face your own mortality type deal. Once the brain slows down fighters can no longer fight well no matter what their body looks like. Tonight and last night for that matter (Tyson) is clear evidence.

Also Jon beating Tom at this point in both their careers would be HUGE. Anyone saying other wise don't know what they are talking about.

Fight Tom or retire.
 
He'd probably be good enough to get by Almeida who doesn't pose a striking threat. Everyone else is a problem though. Pavlovich may actually kill him.
 
muaythaibeast said:
He'd probably be good enough to get by Almeida who doesn't pose a striking threat. Everyone else is a problem though. Pavlovich may actually kill him.
Click to expand...

I think Stipe gets killed by most LHW's at this point.
 
He could beat 3 or 4 of them for sure, but of course the top of the division is a big question mark.


Jon, Aspinall, Volkov, Gane, and Pav are a level or two above the others.


If you rewatch the fight Jon was able to neutralize Stipe with so many clean feints and ranged attacks, and tbh I'm not sure a HW alive could've taken that beating from Rnd1 Jon like Stipe. How are you supposed to be the same fighter after that GnP in round 1?

Stipe could still easily hang with dudes like Spivac, Tybura, and Rozenstruik, even Bladyes and Almeida to a lesser extent (?), we know for a fact those guys don't hold a candle to guys like Jon in the skill department.


There's no fighter in the division with the diversity and experience of Jon, you combine that with massive damage in round 1 plus an extended layoff and it's going to be hard to survive. Nobody has ever done that to Stipe, and it can't just be attributed to his age. Comparing Stipe to Mike Tyson is absurd, and there was no evidence to suggest Stipe couldn't "Fight Well" anymore. 95+% of the roster doesn't make it out of round 1 versus Jon.
 
