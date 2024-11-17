This version of Stipe - Who could he beat in the top 10?

IceCold ADCC
@purple
@purple
- Joined
- May 27, 2003
- Messages
- 1,797
- Reaction score
- 301
Ask yourself this question:
Who could tonight's version of Stipe beat in the UFC top 10 HW right now? Answer: ABSOLUTELY nobody.
Blind fans and Jones homers, are acting like tonight's win adds to Jones amazing career. It doesn't. Tonight was a sham of a fight. Period. It was a fabricated story line for Jon by Dana.
Stipe literally did NOTHING elite tonight. His punchs were slow, his foot work was non existent, his balance was terrible. He looked OLD as fuck and was a shell of himself at best. Anyone stating other wise is BS'ing.
I think people have a hard time admiting old men can't fight very well. I think it's a kinda of face your own mortality type deal. Once the brain slows down fighters can no longer fight well no matter what their body looks like. Tonight and last night for that matter (Tyson) is clear evidence.
Also Jon beating Tom at this point in both their careers would be HUGE. Anyone saying other wise don't know what they are talking about.
Fight Tom or retire.
