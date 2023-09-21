Stipe defeating Jones won't be an upset

Jon has 2:00 of octagon time in the last 4 years and 7 months, but I don't believe ring rust is as much of factor for him. GOATs don't really fret over these kinds of things. Stipe has more to offer in the wrestling department than Gane did; DC is the only guy I can recall that was able to put Stipe on his back and keep him there for any meaningful amount of time. MMAth tells me that Jon could have some success in the wrestling, as well. Jon probably could have made a career on lnp'ing guys, but it's just not his style. Stipe has KO power, so I'm not sure how much Jon will be willing to exchange on the feet. It would probably look like Jon's previous standup affairs, a nice mix of teeps/ oblique kicks and standing elbows from wierd angles. Who knows, maybe he'll set up a nice head kick like he did to DC. I don't see Jon ko'ing Stipe with his hands.