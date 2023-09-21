  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Stipe defeating Jones won't be an upset

octagonation

octagonation

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Aug 4, 2023
Messages
907
Reaction score
1,145
Just because Stipe had 2 year layoff doesn't mean shxt and Jones himself had 3 years layoff... the guy is fuking legit with a good camp he is extremely dangerous can beat any man alive if he hits his form and has the skills and know how..

This is not strickland or Julia Pena moments. Stipe is a seasonal long reigning champion who has alot of championship experience. Him beating Jones won't be an upset..

I keep hearing this fight being compared to strickland-adesanya or Pena-Nunes which is bullshit..
 
Stipe has a chance and I think folks are writing him off too quickly. Can't help but think it will be an upset if he wins though. Bookmakers certainly think so with Jones at something like a -400 favorite...
 
I suppose it depends on how it happens. I believe that this wont be as easy as beating Gane and people are giving that win too much importance. Really,we couldnt learn that much because it was short and Gane didnt really give a good resistance,and fought poorly. So its hard to tell how Jones will do in a long protracted war with a well rounded (albeit old) tough guy like Stipe. Gane acted a bit scared to get taken down. Stipe wont have fear.
 
He's 41 and coming off a vicious KO loss

I want him to win too but come on

We should direct our ire at Jones for ducking Sergei and Aspinall
 
octagonation said:
Just because Stipe had 2 year layoff doesn't mean shxt and Jones himself had 3 years layoff... the guy is fuking legit with a good camp he is extremely dangerous can beat any man alive if he hits his form and has the skills and know how..

This is not strickland or Julia Pena moments. Stipe is a seasonal long reigning champion who has alot of championship experience. Him beating Jones won't be an upset..

I keep hearing this fight being compared to strickland-adesanya or Pena-Nunes which is bullshit..
Click to expand...

uhh yes he will be literally the defintion of an upset is when a fighter is an underdog lol
 
It definitely would be an upset (I would be upset), but not to the extent of Strickland-Izzy, Serra-GSP etc

Recency bias is also a thing. These days many people think you are only as good as your last fight, and most people remember Stipe getting sent to the shadow realm by Francis and they remember Jones winning the belt by choking Gane in minutes. So that could be a factor

2 year lay off, ring rust is a big deal for most fighters. Yeah, Jones and GSP came back from 3 years and did exceptionally well, but how many don't. Henry Cejudo definitely didn't look like himself after his layoff, and he's on the the greatest midgets. I think it depends on the fighter and how hard they train and stay active.

But yeah Stipe is extremely dangerous, skilled and powerful, and at HW, anything can happen. I am just doubtful he pulls it off against the GOAT
 
octagonation said:
Just because Stipe had 2 year layoff doesn't mean shxt and Jones himself had 3 years layoff... the guy is fuking legit with a good camp he is extremely dangerous can beat any man alive if he hits his form and has the skills and know how..

This is not strickland or Julia Pena moments. Stipe is a seasonal long reigning champion who has alot of championship experience. Him beating Jones won't be an upset..

I keep hearing this fight being compared to strickland-adesanya or Pena-Nunes which is bullshit..
Click to expand...

Strickland earned that win through defense, and discipline.

Pena is a joke.


Stipe is a good fighter but he's been through many more wars than Jon, and Jon isn't going to stand and bang with Stipe so that really takes away a lot of Stipes options for a win.
 
StonedLemur said:
Stipe is a good fighter but he's been through many more wars than Jon, and Jon isn't going to stand and bang with Stipe so that really takes away a lot of Stipes options for a win.
Click to expand...
He might not be able to take Stipe down. Might not be that easy. Jones is older bigger and slower now. Wheres his cardio gonna be at with that bulk? Might not be so easy to get away if he needs to. We dont know,that Gane fight dont tell us much.
 
octagonation said:
Just because Stipe had 2 year layoff doesn't mean shxt and Jones himself had 3 years layoff... the guy is fuking legit with a good camp he is extremely dangerous can beat any man alive if he hits his form and has the skills and know how..

This is not strickland or Julia Pena moments. Stipe is a seasonal long reigning champion who has alot of championship experience. Him beating Jones won't be an upset..

I keep hearing this fight being compared to strickland-adesanya or Pena-Nunes which is bullshit..
Click to expand...
Of course it will be an upset. The lines out now are in the 300-400 range. That means Stipe is being given a 20-25% chance to win. That's not just the bookmakers, but the betting public who agree.
Now it won't be as big an upset if Stipe wins as either of the fights you listed. SS/IA was 500-600 range and I think Pena/Nunes was 600-700. So both were considerably larger underdogs.
 
Jones is old! So if Stipe wins its not upset. Stipe is natural HW.
 
jsbx45 said:
Stipe has a chance and I think folks are writing him off too quickly. Can't help but think it will be an upset if he wins though. Bookmakers certainly think so with Jones at something like a -400 favorite...
Click to expand...

Bro 4 to 1 favourite is exactly like Khamzat-Costa odds and not like Strickland-adesanya which was 8 to 1.

Jones is favourite but not an upset level and far from it
 
Jon has 2:00 of octagon time in the last 4 years and 7 months, but I don't believe ring rust is as much of factor for him. GOATs don't really fret over these kinds of things. Stipe has more to offer in the wrestling department than Gane did; DC is the only guy I can recall that was able to put Stipe on his back and keep him there for any meaningful amount of time. MMAth tells me that Jon could have some success in the wrestling, as well. Jon probably could have made a career on lnp'ing guys, but it's just not his style. Stipe has KO power, so I'm not sure how much Jon will be willing to exchange on the feet. It would probably look like Jon's previous standup affairs, a nice mix of teeps/ oblique kicks and standing elbows from wierd angles. Who knows, maybe he'll set up a nice head kick like he did to DC. I don't see Jon ko'ing Stipe with his hands.
 
Oddsmakers disagree.

Jones haters can’t have it either way. Either Jones sucks and is not a favorite or Stipe is washed and Jones is a favorite. You can’t pick one of each - it doesn’t work.
 
HHJ said:
He might not be able to take Stipe down. Might not be that easy. Jones is older bigger and slower now. Wheres his cardio gonna be at with that bulk? Might not be so easy to get away if he needs to. We dont know,that Gane fight dont tell us much.
Click to expand...

If 40 year old DC can take him down, I don't see a reason to believe that Jon can't...and we all know how I feel about Jon sir.
 
Pequeño Corey said:
Jon has 2:00 of octagon time in the last 4 years and 7 months, but I don't believe ring rust is as much of factor for him. GOATs don't really fret over these kinds of things. Stipe has more to offer in the wrestling department than Gane did; DC is the only guy I can recall that was able to put Stipe on his back and keep him there for any meaningful amount of time. MMAth tells me that Jon could have some success in the wrestling, as well. Jon probably could have made a career on lnp'ing guys, but it's just not his style. Stipe has KO power, so I'm not sure how much Jon will be willing to exchange on the feet. It would probably look like Jon's previous standup affairs, a nice mix of teeps/ oblique kicks and standing elbows from wierd angles. Who knows, maybe he'll set up a nice head kick like he did to DC. I don't see Jon ko'ing Stipe with his hands.
Click to expand...

If there's any takedown happening, it will be Stipe putting Jones on his back.

This fight has always been a bad stylistic match-up for Jones.
 
octagonation said:
Just because Stipe had 2 year layoff doesn't mean shxt and Jones himself had 3 years layoff... the guy is fuking legit with a good camp he is extremely dangerous can beat any man alive if he hits his form and has the skills and know how..

This is not strickland or Julia Pena moments. Stipe is a seasonal long reigning champion who has alot of championship experience. Him beating Jones won't be an upset..

I keep hearing this fight being compared to strickland-adesanya or Pena-Nunes which is bullshit..
Click to expand...

<LikeReally5>
*He's 41
*2-2 of his last 4
*30 months of ringrust.
*Was brutally KOed in his last fight.

So yes, he beating Jon Jones wouldn't just be an upset, but the biggest upset in the history of the sport.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Captain Herb
News Calls intensify for Jones to be stripped, DJ weighs in. Blaydes says Jones is all talk, he and Tom are fighting for the real belt.
3 4 5
Replies
85
Views
3K
wannabetoughguy
wannabetoughguy

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,240,551
Messages
55,702,411
Members
174,904
Latest member
romanych

Share this page

Back
Top