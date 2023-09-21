Stipe defeating Jones won't be an upset

octagonation
Just because Stipe had 2 year layoff doesn't mean shxt and Jones himself had 3 years layoff... the guy is fuking legit with a good camp he is extremely dangerous can beat any man alive if he hits his form and has the skills and know how..
This is not strickland or Julia Pena moments. Stipe is a seasonal long reigning champion who has alot of championship experience. Him beating Jones won't be an upset..
I keep hearing this fight being compared to strickland-adesanya or Pena-Nunes which is bullshit..
