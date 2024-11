The_Renaissance said: Awesome, I actually think MVP wins this - it's the perfect fight for him. Could be a wild one if Shara can coax him into being more active/aggressive. Could see this being the main event. Click to expand...

Could be a really awkward fight where both guys don't want to engage ala Thompson vs Till or Silva vs Diaz. That said, I think Page is the cleaner striker at range, as fast probably and has the length advantage but...Page can't mix it up or throw in close very well at all, Shara has better hands in close for sure. It's an interesting fight, won't tell us a ton about either guys future but it's fun. If Shara wins this put him in there vs someone like Borralho or Strickland, fuck maybe even Bo Nickal some ginger on ginger crime, call it a gingersnap.