Media 'Shara Bullet' Elaborates on Issues That Affected Performance at UFC Saudi Arabia

Sharabutdin Magomedov recently offered further details on the aliments that hindered him against Michael Page at UFC Saudi Arabia last weekend.


'Shara Bullet' Elaborates on Issues That Affected Performance at UFC Saudi Arabia

Sharabutdin Magomedov recently offered further details on the aliments that hindered him against Michael Page at UFC Saudi Arabia last weekend.
“Shara Bullet” dropped a unanimous verdict to Page in the card’s middleweight co-main event this past Saturday at ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Shortly thereafter, the Dagestani released a statement via social media revealing that he was dealing with a "nightmarish health condition” in the bout.

While Magomedov still hasn’t specified exactly what was wrong, he did provide more insight into those health issues during a recent interview with Red Corner MMA.

“I’ve never felt this sick in the cage,” Magomedov said. “My legs were gone, my arms felt weak, and I’ve got a lot of health issues I don’t want to reveal. It was a whole bunch of problems that affected my performance. My mind was there, but my body was off. I’ve got dysbacteriosis and parasitosis in my intestine, and I’ve got problems with my bile flow. I hoped to fix this issue, at least before the fight, but it’s still there.

“That’s why I could not keep the proper pace. I was feeling sick after throwing just a few punches, so I needed a break. After every couple of punches, just moving on my feet for a minute, I was even afraid that I could throw up in the fight. When I was going back to my corner after the first round, I felt like I was about to throw up. All of that bile stuck up here didn’t let me work. It’s still there even now. My legs were gone.”

Magomedov has won 15 of his 16 professional bouts. His UFC tenure includes triumphs over Bruno Silva, Antonio Trocoli, Michal Oleksiejczuk and Armen Petrosyan.



Excuses. We wouldn’t have heard any of this had he won.
 
Bro is a warrior for making it to the cage in that condition.

MVP got lucky.

WAR BULLET!!!!!!
 
Not sure if I'm buying ALL this. He did seem off but I think in large part, MVP kept him timid with his strikes. Only way to truly know is if he fights like an animal in his next fight, which I'm sure he will.

War Shara Bullet.
 
