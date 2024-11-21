  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

News Mayra Bueno Silva returns to flyweight Feb 1 vs Jasmine Jasudavicius; first UFC WMMA fight in Saudi Arabia

www.sherdog.com

Mayra Bueno Silva, Jasmine Jasudavicius to Collide at Flyweight on UFC Saudi Arabia

The Ultimate Fighting Championship is making a first in Saudi Arabia this February.
MBS drops back to flyweight after a two-fight skid at bantamweight, including her title fight loss to Raquel "Champington" Pennington and then a doctor's stoppage due to a cut against Macy Chiasson in a fight MBS was winning until she lost.

Jasudavicius is on a 3-fight win streak including two submissions by D'Arce choke and a unanimous decision.

Jasudavicius is tough but this should be a victory for Sheetara, in my biased opinion, unless the weight cut is too much for her at this stage.

The card does not yet have a headliner.

I wonder if they will have long pants and long-sleeve rashguards for the first-ever women's UFC fight in Saudi Arabia.

My prediction: Sheetara gets her first TKO as a professional by flying knee and 12-6 elbows.
 
