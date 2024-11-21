Sticko
Mayra Bueno Silva, Jasmine Jasudavicius to Collide at Flyweight on UFC Saudi Arabia
The Ultimate Fighting Championship is making a first in Saudi Arabia this February.
www.sherdog.com
MBS drops back to flyweight after a two-fight skid at bantamweight, including her title fight loss to Raquel "Champington" Pennington and then a doctor's stoppage due to a cut against Macy Chiasson in a fight MBS was winning until she lost.
Jasudavicius is on a 3-fight win streak including two submissions by D'Arce choke and a unanimous decision.
Jasudavicius is tough but this should be a victory for Sheetara, in my biased opinion, unless the weight cut is too much for her at this stage.
The card does not yet have a headliner.
I wonder if they will have long pants and long-sleeve rashguards for the first-ever women's UFC fight in Saudi Arabia.
My prediction: Sheetara gets her first TKO as a professional by flying knee and 12-6 elbows.
