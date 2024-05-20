News Shara Bullet vs Joilton Lutterbach set for UFC Saudi Arabia on June 22nd

Who wins?

svmr_db

svmr_db

Feb 9, 2019
14,756
54,963


Sharabutdin

Sharabutdin Magomedov breaking news and and highlights for UFC on ABC 6 fight vs. Unknown Fighter
Joilton

The industry pioneer in UFC, Bellator and all things MMA (aka Ultimate Fighting). MMA news, interviews, pictures, videos and more since 1997.
Wow, didn't expect the Flying Luttenbacher to be signed by the UFC.
 
Who tf is this guy...

Was expecting the Pirate to get a better name..
 
I think I saw Lutterbach in PFL some years ago.
 
LoveMyMMA said:
Who tf is this guy...

Was expecting the Pirate to get a better name..
There is no better name than The Flying Luttenbacher for this zero grappling hypejob.
 
