Saturday 03.23.2024 at 07:00 PM ET
U.S. Broadcast: ESPN
Venue: UFC Apex
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, United States
MMA Bouts: 13
Commentary: Laura Sanko, Paul Felder, and Brendan Fitzgerald


m1no6UO.jpg



Main card (ESPN / ESPN+ 10pm ET/7pm PT)
W125: Amanda Ribas (12-4) vs. Rose Namajunas (12-6)
HW: Justin Tafa (7-3, 1NC) vs. Karl Williams (9-1)
185: Edmen Shahbazyan (12-4) vs. A.J. Dobson (7-2, 1NC)
135: Payton Talbott (7-0) vs. Cameron Saaiman (9-1)
145: Billy Quarantillo (18-5) vs. Youssef Zalal (13-5-1)
145: Fernando Padilla (15-5) vs. Luis Pajuelo (8-1)


Preliminary card (ESPN+ 7pm ET/4pm PT)
155: Kurt Holobaugh (21-7, 1NC) vs. Trey Ogden (16-6, 1NC)
145: Ricardo Ramos (16-5) vs. Julian Erosa (28-12)
135: Miles Johns (13-2, 1NC) vs. Cody Gibson (20-9)
145: Jarno Errens (13-5-1) vs. Steven Nguyen (9-1)
W135: Montserrat Rendon (6-0) vs. Darya Zheleznyakova (8-1)
125: Igor Severino (8-0) vs. André Lima (7-0)
HW: Mohammed Usman (11-2) vs. Mick Parkin (8-0)



UFC on ESPN 53 Weigh-in Results:

AmandaRibas (125.5) vs. RoseNamajunas (125.5)
JustinTafa (264.5) vs. KarlWilliams (246.5)
A.J.Dobson (185.5) vs. EdmenShahbazyan (186)
CameronSaaiman (135) vs. PaytonTalbott (135.5)
BillyQuarantillo (145.5) vs. YoussefZalal (146)
FernandoPadilla (145) vs. LuisPajuelo (145)
KurtHolobaugh (155.5) vs. Trey Ogden(155.5)
JulianErosa (146) vs. RicardoRamos (145.5)
CodyGibson (135.5) vs. Miles Johns(136)
JarnoErrens (144.5) vs. StevenNguyen (145)
MontserratRendon (135) vs. DariyaZheleznyakova (135.5)
AndreLima (126) vs. Igor daSilva (125)
MichaelParkin (262.5) vs. MohammedUsman (237)


How to Watch UFC on ESPN 53

www.sherdog.com

How to Watch UFC on ESPN 53

Amanda Ribas and Rose Namajunas take center stage for the Ultimate Fighting Championship on Saturday in Las Vegas.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com

UFC on ESPN 53 'Ribas vs. Namajunas' Play-by-Play, Results & Round Scoring

www.sherdog.com

UFC on ESPN 53 ‘Ribas vs. Namajunas’ Play-by-Play, Results & Round Scoring

The Ultimate Fighting Championship brings Octagon excitement to the Apex Facility in Las Vegas for the second consecutive time with UFC on ESPN 53. Stay plugged into the pulse of the event with Sherdog’s live play-by-play coverage, capturing every moment as it unfolds inside the cage starting at...
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com




Betting Odds
3202.png




Head over to SPORTSBOOK MMA and use your vcash to place bets on this card


Sherdog YouTube


iRCsb4C.gif
fc9RiCD.png
 
Neck&Neck said:
Hibas vs Hose !
Let the violence commence
Another Epic Apex Adventure

I’m already brain dead from 48hrs of NCAA MarchSadness

Trying to do some ice cream Floats today but I might not make it to the store
Click to expand...
Just get the ice cream, or whatever delivered. It’s 2024, man. Or do you live in the sticks?
 
Thought it was an early start this week for some reason but no it's late/normal :(
 
TempleoftheDog said:
Just get the ice cream, or whatever delivered. It’s 2024, man. Or do you live in the sticks?
Click to expand...

I live just outside downtown city center
I just hate delivery fees with a passion lol, so expensive now, then they expect a tip
I don’t even get pizza delivery anymore
Plus the walking is good for me
I only get weed delivered cuz they don’t charge me
 
