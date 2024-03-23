Jackonfire
Saturday 03.23.2024 at 07:00 PM ET
U.S. Broadcast: ESPN
Venue: UFC Apex
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, United States
MMA Bouts: 13
Commentary: Laura Sanko, Paul Felder, and Brendan Fitzgerald
Main card (ESPN / ESPN+ 10pm ET/7pm PT)
W125: Amanda Ribas (12-4) vs. Rose Namajunas (12-6)
HW: Justin Tafa (7-3, 1NC) vs. Karl Williams (9-1)
185: Edmen Shahbazyan (12-4) vs. A.J. Dobson (7-2, 1NC)
135: Payton Talbott (7-0) vs. Cameron Saaiman (9-1)
145: Billy Quarantillo (18-5) vs. Youssef Zalal (13-5-1)
145: Fernando Padilla (15-5) vs. Luis Pajuelo (8-1)
Preliminary card (ESPN+ 7pm ET/4pm PT)
155: Kurt Holobaugh (21-7, 1NC) vs. Trey Ogden (16-6, 1NC)
145: Ricardo Ramos (16-5) vs. Julian Erosa (28-12)
135: Miles Johns (13-2, 1NC) vs. Cody Gibson (20-9)
145: Jarno Errens (13-5-1) vs. Steven Nguyen (9-1)
W135: Montserrat Rendon (6-0) vs. Darya Zheleznyakova (8-1)
125: Igor Severino (8-0) vs. André Lima (7-0)
HW: Mohammed Usman (11-2) vs. Mick Parkin (8-0)
JustinTafa (264.5) vs. KarlWilliams (246.5)
A.J.Dobson (185.5) vs. EdmenShahbazyan (186)
CameronSaaiman (135) vs. PaytonTalbott (135.5)
BillyQuarantillo (145.5) vs. YoussefZalal (146)
FernandoPadilla (145) vs. LuisPajuelo (145)
KurtHolobaugh (155.5) vs. Trey Ogden(155.5)
JulianErosa (146) vs. RicardoRamos (145.5)
CodyGibson (135.5) vs. Miles Johns(136)
JarnoErrens (144.5) vs. StevenNguyen (145)
MontserratRendon (135) vs. DariyaZheleznyakova (135.5)
AndreLima (126) vs. Igor daSilva (125)
MichaelParkin (262.5) vs. MohammedUsman (237)
