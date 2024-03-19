Pre-fight Discussion UFC On ESPN 53: Ribas vs. Namajunas Sat. March 23 Prelims 7pm ET ESPN+, Main 10pm ET ESPN & ESPN+

Planning to watch

  • All of it

    Votes: 2 66.7%

  • Most of it

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Some of it

    Votes: 1 33.3%
  • Total voters
    3
PurpleStorm

PurpleStorm

purp
Staff member
Senior Moderator
Joined
Dec 20, 2016
Messages
27,983
Reaction score
71,648
This weekend it's UFC on ESPN 53: Ribas vs. Namajunas also known as UFC Vegas 89. Thirteen bouts are scheduled, culminating in the main event: a flyweight matchup between Amanda Ribas and Rose Namajunas. Here you may discuss anything related to the card including which fights you anticipate along with your own breakdowns and predictions. Please keep it friendly and civil. This thread will include updated information and articles from sherdog's writers and contributors.

Stay tuned throughout the week as we lead up to the weigh-ins and play by play discussion hosted by @Jackonfire. You can follow round by round scoring with @JayPettryMMA & friends, and after the fights you can check it out via fightfinder. You're also welcome to watch the post-fight press conference and Shillan & Duffy wrap up here at Sherdog too. Enjoy!

Main Card ESPN/ESPN+ 10 PM et
Prelims ESPN+ 7 PM et

UFC Fight Night

Saturday 03.23.2024 at 07:00 PM ET
U.S. Broadcast: ESPN | Prelims: ESPN+
Promotion: Ultimate Fighting Championship
Ownership: Endeavor
Venue: UFC Apex
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, United States
Enclosure: Octagon
MMA Bouts: 13

UFC ON ESPN 53 - RIBAS VS. NAMAJUNAS​

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC)
MAR 23, 2024
United States
UFC APEX, LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

Main Event Flyweight AMANDA RIBAS 12-4 vs. ROSE NAMAJUNAS 11-6
12Karl
Williams
9-1-0
vs

Heavyweight		Justin
Tafa
7-3-0
11Edmen
Shahbazyan
12-4-0
vs

Middleweight		A.J.
Dobson
7-2-0
10Payton
Talbott
7-0-0
vs

Bantamweight		Cameron
Saaiman
9-1-0
9Billy
Quarantillo
18-5-0
vs

Featherweight		Youssef
Zalal
13-5-1
8Fernando
Padilla
15-5-0
vs

Featherweight		Luis
Pajuelo
8-1-0
7Kurt
Holobaugh
20-7-0
vs

Lightweight		Trey
Ogden
16-6-0
6Ricardo
Ramos
16-5-0
vs

Featherweight		Julian
Erosa
28-11-0
5Miles
Johns
13-2-0
vs

Bantamweight		Cody
Gibson
19-9-0
4Jarno
Errens
13-5-1
vs

Featherweight		Steven
Nguyen
9-1-0
3Montserrat
Rendon
6-0-0
vs

Bantamweight		Dariya
Zheleznyakova
8-1-0
2Igor
da Silva
8-0-0
vs

Flyweight		Andre
Lima
7-0-0
1Mohammed
Usman
10-2-0
vs

Heavyweight		Michael
Parkin
8-0-0

Keith and Ben preview UFC on ESPN 53, with detailed predictions and picks for all 13 fights. Side topics of conversation include: Texas, masked 1980s pro wrestling tag team The Machines, the worst cases of "strikeritis" in MMA history, and siblings with wildly different (or very similar) fight styles.
0:00 In Praise of Texas
9:05 Mohammed Usman (10-2) vs. Michael Parkin (8-0)
17:52 Igor da Silva (8-0) vs. Andre Lima (7-0)
24:17 Montserrat Rendon (6-0) vs. Dariya Zheleznyakova (8-1)
33:12 Jarno Errens (13-5-1) vs. Steven Nguyen (9-1)
40:58 Miles Johns (13-2, 1 NC) vs. Cody Gibson (19-9)
51:47 Ricardo Ramos (16-5) vs. Julian Erosa (28-11)
1:02:25 Kurt Holobaugh (20-7, 1 NC) vs. Trey Ogden (16-6, 1 NC)
1:12:22 Fernando Padilla (15-5) vs. Luis Pajuelo (8-1)
1:20:40 Billy Quarantillo (18-5) vs. Youssef Zalal (13-5-1)
1:31:00 Payton Talbott (7-0) vs. Cameron Saaiman (9-1)
1:40:08 Edmen Shahbazyan (12-4) vs. A.J. Dobson (7-2)
1:52:56 Karl Williams (9-1) vs. Justin Tafa (7-3, 1 NC)
2:06:06 Amanda Ribas (12-4) vs. Rose Namajunas (11-6)
2:20:37 A quick rundown of all the picks



Latest MMA News: https://www.sherdog.com/news/news/list
Check out the full fight card: https://www.sherdog.com/events/
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6oUPrfY...
Sherdog Podcasts: https://www.sherdog.com/tag/podcasts
 
Last edited:
Rose at the Apex. Never would have imagined that. Maybe she requested it?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

PurpleStorm
  • Poll
Pre-fight discussion UFC Fight Night 235: Dolidze vs. Imavov Sat. Feb. 3 prelims 4pm et main 7pm et, ESPN+
3 4 5
Replies
88
Views
3K
ulysse
ulysse
PurpleStorm
  • Poll
Pre-fight Discussion UFC 299: O'Malley vs. Vera 2 Sat. March 9 Prelims 6pm ET ESPN+, Main 10pm ET PPV
4 5 6
Replies
100
Views
3K
Hotora86
Hotora86
Jackonfire
  • Poll
PBP UFC on ESPN 52 - Dariush vs. Tsarukyan PBP Discussion: Sat. 12/2 at 4PM ET / 1PM PT
171 172 173
Replies
3K
Views
66K
BEATDOWNS
BEATDOWNS
PurpleStorm
  • Poll
Pre-fight Discussion UFC 298: Volkanovski vs. Topuria, Sat. Feb. 17, Prelims 6:30pm ET Espn+, Main ppv 10pm ET
3 4 5
Replies
90
Views
5K
FrappeDuRocma
FrappeDuRocma
PurpleStorm
  • Poll
Pre-fight discussion: UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs. Tsarukyan 12/2/23 4pm ET ESPN+
2 3 4
Replies
67
Views
3K
Kryptt
Kryptt

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,234,268
Messages
55,268,533
Members
174,713
Latest member
cartoonq123

Share this page

Back
Top