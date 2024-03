Pre-fight Discussion UFC On ESPN 53: Ribas vs. Namajunas Sat. March 23 Prelims 7pm ET ESPN+, Main 10pm ET ESPN & ESPN+

UFC ON ESPN 53 - RIBAS VS. NAMAJUNAS​

This weekend it's UFC on ESPN 53: Ribas vs. Namajunas also known as UFC Vegas 89. Thirteen bouts are scheduled, culminating in the main event: a flyweight matchup between Amanda Ribas and Rose Namajunas. Here you may discuss anything related to the card including which fights you anticipate along with your own breakdowns and predictions. Please keep it friendly and civil. This thread will include updated information and articles from sherdog's writers and contributors.Stay tuned throughout the week as we lead up to the weigh-ins and play by play discussion hosted by @Jackonfire . You can follow round by round scoring with @JayPettryMMA & friends, and after the fights you can check it out via fightfinder. You're also welcome to watch the post-fight press conference and Shillan & Duffy wrap up here at Sherdog too. Enjoy!Main Card ESPN/ESPN+ 10 PM etPrelims ESPN+ 7 PM etSaturday 03.23.2024 at 07:00 PM ETESPNESPN+EndeavorUFC ApexOctagon13MAR 23, 2024UFC APEX, LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATESMain Event Flyweight AMANDA RIBAS 12-4 vs. ROSE NAMAJUNAS 11-6Keith and Ben preview UFC on ESPN 53, with detailed predictions and picks for all 13 fights. Side topics of conversation include: Texas, masked 1980s pro wrestling tag team The Machines, the worst cases of "strikeritis" in MMA history, and siblings with wildly different (or very similar) fight styles. 0:00 In Praise of Texas 9:05 Mohammed Usman (10-2) vs. Michael Parkin (8-0) 17:52 Igor da Silva (8-0) vs. Andre Lima (7-0) 24:17 Montserrat Rendon (6-0) vs. Dariya Zheleznyakova (8-1) 33:12 Jarno Errens (13-5-1) vs. Steven Nguyen (9-1) 40:58 Miles Johns (13-2, 1 NC) vs. Cody Gibson (19-9) 51:47 Ricardo Ramos (16-5) vs. Julian Erosa (28-11) 1:02:25 Kurt Holobaugh (20-7, 1 NC) vs. Trey Ogden (16-6, 1 NC) 1:12:22 Fernando Padilla (15-5) vs. Luis Pajuelo (8-1) 1:20:40 Billy Quarantillo (18-5) vs. Youssef Zalal (13-5-1) 1:31:00 Payton Talbott (7-0) vs. Cameron Saaiman (9-1) 1:40:08 Edmen Shahbazyan (12-4) vs. A.J. Dobson (7-2) 1:52:56 Karl Williams (9-1) vs. Justin Tafa (7-3, 1 NC) 2:06:06 Amanda Ribas (12-4) vs. Rose Namajunas (11-6) 2:20:37 A quick rundown of all the picksLatest MMA News: https://www.sherdog.com/news/news/list Check out the full fight card: https://www.sherdog.com/events/ Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6oUPrfY... Sherdog Podcasts: https://www.sherdog.com/tag/podcasts