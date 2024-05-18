Jackonfire
Saturday 05.18.2024 at 04:00 PM ET
Venue: UFC Apex
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, United States
MMA Bouts: 12
Commentary: Michael Bisping, Dominick Cruz, and Brendan Fitzgerald
Main card (ESPN+ 7pm ET / 4pm PT)
145: Edson Barboza (24-11) vs. Lerone Murphy (13-0-1)
170: Khaos Williams (14-3) vs. Carlston Harris (19-5)
170: Themba Gorimbo (12-4) vs. Ramiz Brahimaj (10-4)
135: Adrian Yanez (16-5) vs. Vinicius Salvador (14-6)
115: Luana Pinheiro (11-2) vs. Angela Hill (16-13)
Preliminary card (ESPN+ 4pm ET / 1pm PT)
155: Victor Martinez (13-5) vs. Tom Nolan (6-1)
205: Oumar Sy (9-0) vs. Tuco Tokkos (10-3)
W135: Tamires Vidal (7-2) vs. Melissa Gatto (8-2-2)
185: Abus Magomedov (25-6-1) vs. Warlley Alves (15-7)
115: Piera Rodriguez (9-1) vs. Ariane Carnelossi (14-3)
125: Alateng Heili (16-9-2) vs. Kleydson Rodrigues (8-3)
115: Vanessa Demopoulos (10-5) vs. Emily Ducote (13-8)
Kalinn Williams (170) vs. Carlston Harris (169.5)
Themba Gorimbo (170.5) vs. Ramiz Brahimaj (170.5)
Adrian Yanez (136) vs. Vinicius Salvador (136)
Luana Pinheiro (116) vs. Angela Hill(115.5)
Victor Martinez (156) vs. Tom Nolan(155.5)
Oumar Sy (206) vs. George Tokkos (205.5)
Tamires Vidal (134.5) vs. Melissa Gatto (134.5)
Abusupiyan Magomedov (185.5) vs. Warlley Alves (186)
Piera Rodriguez (116) vs. Ariane Carnelossi (115.5)
Heili Alateng (136) vs. Kleydson Rodrigues (135.5)
Vanessa Demopoulos (116) vs. Emily Ducote (115.5)
Betting Odds
Edson Barboza (145.5) vs. Lerone Murphy (146)
An electric featherweight showdown between Edson Barboza and Lerone Murphy headlines a 12-bout slate for the Ultimate Fighting Championship on Saturday in Las Vegas.
The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to its home base of the Apex in Las Vegas Saturday at 4 p.m. ET with UFC Fight Night 241, which is headlined by an electric featherweight tilt.
