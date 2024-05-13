Pre-fight discussion UFC Fight Night 241: Barboza v. Murphy Sat. May 18 4pm ET ESPN+

Hey everyone this week the UFC returns to the Apex with UFC Fight Night 241: Barboza vs. Murphy, also known as UFC Vegas 92. What are your thoughts, previews, breakdowns and predictions? Please keep the discussion civil. Thanks and enjoy the banter.

Date/Time: Saturday 05.18.2024 at 04:00 PM ET
U.S. Broadcast: ESPN+
Promotion: Ultimate Fighting Championship
Ownership: Endeavor
Venue: UFC Apex
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, United States
Enclosure: Octagon
MMA Bouts: 12

UFC Fight Night

UFC FIGHT NIGHT 241 - BARBOZA VS. MURPHY​

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC)
MAY 18, 2024
United States
UFC APEX, LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

Edson Barbozavs
24-11-0
13-0-1

MAIN EVENT
LIGHTWEIGHT

MATCHFIGHTERS
11
Kalinn 'Khaos the Ox Fighter' Williams

Kalinn
Williams
14-3-0
vs

Welterweight
Carlston 'Mocambique' Harris

Carlston
Harris
19-5-0
10
Themba 'The Answer' Gorimbo

Themba
Gorimbo
12-4-0
vs

Welterweight
Ramiz Brahimaj

Ramiz
Brahimaj
10-4-0
9
Adrian Yanez

Adrian
Yanez
16-5-0
vs

Bantamweight
Vinicius 'Fenomeno' Salvador

Vinicius
Salvador
14-6-0
8Luana
Pinheiro
11-2-0		StrawweightAngela
Hill
16-13-0
7Oumar
Sy
9-0-0		Light HeavyweightAntonio
Trocoli
12-3-0
6Heili
Alateng
16-9-2		BantamweightKleydson
Rodrigues
8-3-0
5Abusupiyan
Magomedov
25-6-1		MiddleweightWarlley
Alves
14-7-0
4Victor
Martinez
13-5-0		LightweightTom
Nolan
6-1-0
3Tamires
Vidal
7-2-0		BantamweightMelissa
Gatto
8-2-2
2Piera
Rodriguez
9-1-0		StrawweightAriane
Carnelossi
14-3-0
1Vanessa
Demopoulos
10-5-0		StrawweightEmily
Ducote
13-8-0

Shillan and Duffy: UFC Fight Night 241 Preview​

BEN DUFFY KEITH SHILLAN MAY 13, 2024
Keith and Ben preview "UFC Vegas 92" with detailed predictions and picks for all 12 fights—including a ton of upsets—and an amount of side chatter unprecedented in the history of the show. Topics of that chatter range widely but include early MMA legend and upcoming biopic subject Mark Kerr, boxing legend Vinny Pazienza, the stupid little drum thing from "The Karate Kid Part 2," and, of course, Bo Nickal. Don't say we didn't warn you!

0:00 Great Movies We Haven't Seen: A Shillan & Duffy Special Feature
15:53 Vanessa Demopoulos (10-5) vs. Emily Ducote (13-8)
27:28 Piera Rodriguez (9-1) vs. Ariane Carnelossi (14-3)
38:11 Tamires Vidal (7-2) vs. Melissa Gatto (8-2-2)
45:58 Victor Martinez (13-5) vs. Tom Nolan (6-1)
55:10 Abusupiyan Magomedov (25-6-1) vs. Warlley Alves (14-7)
1:10:46 Heili Alateng (16-9-2) vs. Kleydson Rodrigues (8-3)
1:20:44 Oumar Sy (9-0) vs. Antonio Trocoli (12-3, 1 NC)
1:30:19 Luana Pinheiro (11-2) vs. Angela Hill (16-13)
1:41:02 Adrian Yanez (16-5) vs. Vinicius Salvador (14-6)
1:55:12 Themba Gorimbo (12-4) vs. Ramiz Brahimaj (10-4)
2:09:59 Intermission: A Lengthy Aside about MMA Biopics and Documentaries
2:15:42 Kalinn Williams (14-3) vs. Carlston Harris (19-5)
2:28:44 Edson Barboza (24-11) vs. Lerone Murphy (13-0-1)
2:48:10 A quick rundown of all the picks



Venue: UFC Apex
tumblr_muooz4zEUX1qdlh1io1_400.gif
Hey did you hear Dana in the post fight presser for the last card? he said they really want to get away from the Apex. I'm not sure to believe it though because you know Dana, he lies to much that he doesn't even know what he is lying anymore. I really hope its true though.
 
Really bad fight night card, I legit might skip everything but the main event. ONE FC, RIZIN, Ares FC, LFA, PFLator, all of those typically are more interesting to me than this card. Then the fact that we have no event at all the following week adds insult to injury
 
Hey did you hear Dana in the post fight presser for the last card? he said they really want to get away from the Apex. I'm not sure to believe it though because you know Dana, he lies to much that he doesn't even know what he is lying anymore. I really hope its true though.
Let's hope NOT! I like me some cards at the Apex :rolleyes:
 

Maybe the Apex won't be so bad if I buy iwecwheam 🤔
 
Edson Barboza should be considered MMA royalty at this point.
9 fight of the nights and some of the most amazing knockouts you'll ever seen.
The guy has been delivering consistent entertainment for near 15 years now.

source.gif
 
