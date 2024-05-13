Pre-fight discussion UFC Fight Night 241: Barboza v. Murphy Sat. May 18 4pm ET ESPN+

PurpleStorm
Hey everyone this week the UFC returns to the Apex with UFC Fight Night 241: Barboza vs. Murphy, also known as UFC Vegas 92. What are your thoughts, previews, breakdowns and predictions? Please keep the discussion civil. Thanks and enjoy the banter.
Date/Time: Saturday 05.18.2024 at 04:00 PM ET
U.S. Broadcast: ESPN+
Promotion: Ultimate Fighting Championship
Ownership: Endeavor
Venue: UFC Apex
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, United States
Enclosure: Octagon
MMA Bouts: 12
MAY 18, 2024UFC APEX, LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES
BEN DUFFY KEITH SHILLAN MAY 13, 2024 COMMENTS
Keith and Ben preview "UFC Vegas 92" with detailed predictions and picks for all 12 fights—including a ton of upsets—and an amount of side chatter unprecedented in the history of the show. Topics of that chatter range widely but include early MMA legend and upcoming biopic subject Mark Kerr, boxing legend Vinny Pazienza, the stupid little drum thing from "The Karate Kid Part 2," and, of course, Bo Nickal. Don't say we didn't warn you!
0:00 Great Movies We Haven't Seen: A Shillan & Duffy Special Feature
15:53 Vanessa Demopoulos (10-5) vs. Emily Ducote (13-8)
27:28 Piera Rodriguez (9-1) vs. Ariane Carnelossi (14-3)
38:11 Tamires Vidal (7-2) vs. Melissa Gatto (8-2-2)
45:58 Victor Martinez (13-5) vs. Tom Nolan (6-1)
55:10 Abusupiyan Magomedov (25-6-1) vs. Warlley Alves (14-7)
1:10:46 Heili Alateng (16-9-2) vs. Kleydson Rodrigues (8-3)
1:20:44 Oumar Sy (9-0) vs. Antonio Trocoli (12-3, 1 NC)
1:30:19 Luana Pinheiro (11-2) vs. Angela Hill (16-13)
1:41:02 Adrian Yanez (16-5) vs. Vinicius Salvador (14-6)
1:55:12 Themba Gorimbo (12-4) vs. Ramiz Brahimaj (10-4)
2:09:59 Intermission: A Lengthy Aside about MMA Biopics and Documentaries
2:15:42 Kalinn Williams (14-3) vs. Carlston Harris (19-5)
2:28:44 Edson Barboza (24-11) vs. Lerone Murphy (13-0-1)
2:48:10 A quick rundown of all the picks
UFC FIGHT NIGHT 241 - BARBOZA VS. MURPHYUltimate Fighting Championship (UFC)
MAY 18, 2024
24-11-0
13-0-1
MAIN EVENT
LIGHTWEIGHT
LIGHTWEIGHT
|MATCH
|FIGHTERS
|11
Kalinn
Williams
14-3-0
Welterweight
Carlston
Harris
19-5-0
|10
Themba
Gorimbo
12-4-0
Welterweight
Ramiz
Brahimaj
10-4-0
|9
Adrian
Yanez
16-5-0
Bantamweight
Vinicius
Salvador
14-6-0
|8
|Luana
Pinheiro
11-2-0
|Strawweight
|Angela
Hill
16-13-0
|7
|Oumar
Sy
9-0-0
|Light Heavyweight
|Antonio
Trocoli
12-3-0
|6
|Heili
Alateng
16-9-2
|Bantamweight
|Kleydson
Rodrigues
8-3-0
|5
|Abusupiyan
Magomedov
25-6-1
|Middleweight
|Warlley
Alves
14-7-0
|4
|Victor
Martinez
13-5-0
|Lightweight
|Tom
Nolan
6-1-0
|3
|Tamires
Vidal
7-2-0
|Bantamweight
|Melissa
Gatto
8-2-2
|2
|Piera
Rodriguez
9-1-0
|Strawweight
|Ariane
Carnelossi
14-3-0
|1
|Vanessa
Demopoulos
10-5-0
|Strawweight
|Emily
Ducote
13-8-0
