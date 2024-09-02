Kowboy On Sherdog
Once Upon a Time in The UFC
The Las Vegas-based promotion announced the booking on Monday. UFC 308 takes place on Oct. 26 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi and is headlined by a featherweight championship clash pitting Ilia Topuria against Max Holloway. A light heavyweight clash between Ibo Aslan and Raffael Cerqueira was also confirmed for the event.
Magomedov has won three straight contests to begin his Octagon tenure. Most recently, the 30-year-old Dagestani outpointed Michal Oleksiejczuk at UFC on ABC 7 to improve his overall professional mark to 14-0.
After earning a UFC contract on Dana White's Contender Series in 2021, Petrosyan has gone 3-2 thus far during his promotional tenure. In his last outing, the 33-year-old Armenian had a two-bout winning streak snapped when he suffered a first-round submission defeat against Rodolfo Vieira at UFC Fight Night 236.
'Shara Bullet' to Face Armen Petrosyan at UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi
Sharabutdin Magomedov, more commonly known as “Shara Bullet,” will square off against Armen Petrosyan in a middleweight bout at UFC 308.
