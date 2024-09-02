Armen fought better guys but doesn't have many fights. I don't think he is contender material because of some holes in his game. He did beat Robocop though.



They are kickboxers with a little bit of ground game. I believe Armen actually has the better kickboxing pedigree. I don't think it's an easy fight for Shara Bullet even the fight stays on the feet. I don't believe that Armen will just be a bag and stand in front of Shara Bullet when he spams spinning stuff. Armen is also a more physical guy. This fight should at least be competitive for both men.