Media 'Shara Bullet' to Face Armen Petrosyan at UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi

Kowboy On Sherdog

Kowboy On Sherdog

Once Upon a Time in The UFC
Staff member
Sherdog.com Staff
Joined
Oct 20, 2004
Messages
92,024
Reaction score
144,731
3-sharabutdin-magomedov.jpg

Sharabutdin Magomedov, more commonly known as “Shara Bullet,” will square off against Armen Petrosyan in a middleweight bout at UFC 308.

The Las Vegas-based promotion announced the booking on Monday. UFC 308 takes place on Oct. 26 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi and is headlined by a featherweight championship clash pitting Ilia Topuria against Max Holloway. A light heavyweight clash between Ibo Aslan and Raffael Cerqueira was also confirmed for the event.

Magomedov has won three straight contests to begin his Octagon tenure. Most recently, the 30-year-old Dagestani outpointed Michal Oleksiejczuk at UFC on ABC 7 to improve his overall professional mark to 14-0.

After earning a UFC contract on Dana White's Contender Series in 2021, Petrosyan has gone 3-2 thus far during his promotional tenure. In his last outing, the 33-year-old Armenian had a two-bout winning streak snapped when he suffered a first-round submission defeat against Rodolfo Vieira at UFC Fight Night 236.

www.sherdog.com

'Shara Bullet' to Face Armen Petrosyan at UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi

Sharabutdin Magomedov, more commonly known as “Shara Bullet,” will square off against Armen Petrosyan in a middleweight bout at UFC 308.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com



@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh

@Neck&Neck @Horiguchi'sEar
 
Armen fought better guys but doesn't have many fights. I don't think he is contender material because of some holes in his game. He did beat Robocop though.

They are kickboxers with a little bit of ground game. I believe Armen actually has the better kickboxing pedigree. I don't think it's an easy fight for Shara Bullet even the fight stays on the feet. I don't believe that Armen will just be a bag and stand in front of Shara Bullet when he spams spinning stuff. Armen is also a more physical guy. This fight should at least be competitive for both men.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Black9
Rumored Khamzat Chimaev Looks To Return UFC 308: Abu Dhabi - Oct. 26th
3 4 5
Replies
87
Views
3K
AfroBanana
AfroBanana
Kowboy On Sherdog
Khamzat Chimaev Seeks Title Fight in Targeted Return at UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi
6 7 8
Replies
153
Views
5K
skylolow
skylolow
Jackonfire
  • Poll
PBP UFC on ABC 7 - Sandhagen vs. Nurmagomedov Official PBP Discussion: Sat. 8/3 at 12pm ET
185 186 187
Replies
4K
Views
49K
Kowboy On Sherdog
Kowboy On Sherdog

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,246,471
Messages
56,126,044
Members
175,075
Latest member
nixwix

Share this page

Back
Top