Magomedov’s coach, Gor Azizyan, recently faced some backlash for calling “Shara Bullet” more exciting than Pereira. According to Azizyan, Magomedov has a more versatile striking game than the light heavyweight champ. Azizyan also said that Pereira’s nationality has also played a part in his rapid rise to stardom.
"If we're being fair, Shara is more exciting than Alex Pereira,” Azizyan told Red Corner MMA. “Shara’s striking is more dynamic. Alex Pereira doesn't have that technique — knees, elbows, heels, hands, low kicks, high kicks, and the frequency. Shara can land 60 low kicks, 30 middle and 10 high kicks in one fight… We haven’t seen that from Alex Pereira. He’s closer to America, he’s Brazilian. It’s easy to promote a Brazilian.”
Pereira recently secured his third successful 205-pound title defense with a technical knockout over Khalil Rountree at UFC 307 earlier this month. “Poatan” has finished seven of nine UFC victories — which includes six title fights — all within less than three years of his promotional debut.
Meanwhile, Magomedov has racked up three wins — including one finish — since making his UFC debut last year. “Shara Bullet” is now slated to meet Armen Petrosyan (9-3) at UFC 308 this Saturday at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, where he has a huge fan base. The undefeated Russian also agrees with his coach about being more entertaining that Pereira. However, he has the utmost respect for Pereira and believes he can learn a lot from the Brazilian’s quick rise to success.
“I think so [my style is more entertaining], why not? He boxes, he kicks, nothing extraordinary, “Magomedov told Red Corner MMA. “His side kicks are a bit non-standard. He is a great fighter and his fights are entertaining. Not many UFC fighters get to the title so quickly. There’s a lot that I can learn from him. He’s a great example.”
