I hate so much of this, lol.



His coach made the comment, and some guy put a camera in Magomedov's face and brings it up, and in a very uninterested manner says something like "Yeah, why not. We both punch and kick" then adds some polite shit about how he could learn from Alex.



He's just being polite, and doesn't seem to care. And the Coach is gassing up his guy, and it got turned into click bait.



I found the coach's comments about "He’s closer to America, he’s Brazilian. It’s easy to promote a Brazilian.” even more triggering. It's much more dismissive of Alex