KOPPE said: I disagree. China's ventures in Africa and the South China Sea seem positively imperialist. Which we all know is the highest stage of capitalism.

The ccp is diametrically opposed to us power in the world and is a suppressive dictatorship, it is the worst manifestation of authoritarianism and ruthless capitalism. Click to expand...

Yes they are positively imperalist. Belts and roads is perhaps the most positive imperial venture ever done.Africa at the end of the day is looking for an alternative. China didn't turn the rest of the world against the US, the US did with neoliberalism and their gaslighting bullshit about austerity and insicere crying about human rights. The number one rule of hegemony is making people want to keep you in charge. Not lecturing people about the importance of having values they don't want. This will ultimatly be the US's undoing. They see no need to appease or appeal. They see their way of doing things which the world is sick of as superior and if people elect a govt that doesn't want that they'll coup them. China is developing countries and building them things with no strings attached. What do you expect Africa to do to tell the Chinese to go fuck themselves? Why would they do that?The CCP right now seems to have a mentality of becoming number 1 no matter the cost. And following the fall of the USSR there was only one way to accomplish this. This will be Chinas century and they are the worlds only hope. Maybe they will let us all down but I would rather gamble on that then have the current status quo where we know what we're getting and it's awful and history will condemm us.