International Russia formally declares the US as 'enemy'

imrs.php


Russian President Vladimir Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov has called the United States an enemy state.
His remarks came in response to a claim made by a former American intelligence officer, who was barred from travelling to Russia allegedly on instructions of the US State Department.
Russian media has reported that neither Putin nor Kremlin has ever referred to the US as an enemy of Russia. Meanwhile, Vladimir Putin has warned Western nations that he could arm other countries with weapons to attack them. This comes days after US President Joe Biden allowed Ukraine to strike inside Russia with American weapons.

Russia Calls US an "Enemy State" for First Time as Ukraine War Intensifies

KOPPE said:
meanwhile the right-wingnuts:

1*E72bAzaUE30CJ1cF6HXu4g.jpeg
Oh noes! Some people wore a goofy shirt! Meanwhile, leftist wingnuts will actually move to Russia, become Russian citizens, and get the "Z" tattoo on their neck while women and children are being raped and murdered by Putin's forces.....

tpelq1mqihja1.jpg
 
The American left proudly stands with Russia against the US's regime that has fought socialism across the globe.
 
210413-biden-putin-mb-1709.jpg


At least the U.S. has a totally competent leader in Biden that believes "Putin is losing the war in Iraq". <lol>
 
ferrisjso said:
The American left proudly stands with Russia against the US's regime that has fought socialism across the globe.
Russia is now a capitalist oligarchy with right wing Putin at the helm.
 
KOPPE said:
Russia is now a capitalist oligarchy with right wing Putin at the helm.
Yes but they are siding with the CCP to establish multipolarity and to end the current neoliberal order. They are also supporting our comrades in Donbass after years of being attacked by Ukraines fascist government.

Russia isn't perfect this party was installed by the US to stop communism. No one has forgotton that. But that was a long time ago.
 
Ichibanner said:
leftist wingnuts will actually move to Russia
Many right wing yokels believe that Trump, Putin and Xi Jinping are heroes working together to overthrow the deep state. They support the invasion of Ukraine and appear to want China to invade Taiwan.
I mean your cult leader called Putin 'genius' and 'savvy' for Ukraine invasion for fks sake.
 
ferrisjso said:
Yes but they are siding with the CCP to establish multipolarity and to end the current neoliberal order. They are also supporting our comrades in Donbass after years of being attacked by Ukraines fascist government.
I disagree. China's ventures in Africa and the South China Sea seem positively imperialist. Which we all know is the highest stage of capitalism.
The ccp is diametrically opposed to us power in the world and is a suppressive dictatorship, it is the worst manifestation of authoritarianism and ruthless capitalism.
 
Wake me up when Russia formally declares war, or has an economy larger than the state of Texas despite 5x the population and over 24x the land mass.
 
Jesus @KOPPE, as a neutral party you are unhinged man. Took only two posts to take a thread about Russia calling us an enemy and flip to "republicans bad". You lefties are just as mentally unwell as the far rights just on a different spectrum.
 
KOPPE said:
I disagree. China's ventures in Africa and the South China Sea seem positively imperialist. Which we all know is the highest stage of capitalism.
The ccp is diametrically opposed to us power in the world and is a suppressive dictatorship, it is the worst manifestation of authoritarianism and ruthless capitalism.
Yes they are positively imperalist. Belts and roads is perhaps the most positive imperial venture ever done.

Africa at the end of the day is looking for an alternative. China didn't turn the rest of the world against the US, the US did with neoliberalism and their gaslighting bullshit about austerity and insicere crying about human rights. The number one rule of hegemony is making people want to keep you in charge. Not lecturing people about the importance of having values they don't want. This will ultimatly be the US's undoing. They see no need to appease or appeal. They see their way of doing things which the world is sick of as superior and if people elect a govt that doesn't want that they'll coup them. China is developing countries and building them things with no strings attached. What do you expect Africa to do to tell the Chinese to go fuck themselves? Why would they do that?

The CCP right now seems to have a mentality of becoming number 1 no matter the cost. And following the fall of the USSR there was only one way to accomplish this. This will be Chinas century and they are the worlds only hope. Maybe they will let us all down but I would rather gamble on that then have the current status quo where we know what we're getting and it's awful and history will condemm us.
 
