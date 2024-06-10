KOPPE
Russian President Vladimir Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov has called the United States an enemy state.
His remarks came in response to a claim made by a former American intelligence officer, who was barred from travelling to Russia allegedly on instructions of the US State Department.
Russian media has reported that neither Putin nor Kremlin has ever referred to the US as an enemy of Russia. Meanwhile, Vladimir Putin has warned Western nations that he could arm other countries with weapons to attack them. This comes days after US President Joe Biden allowed Ukraine to strike inside Russia with American weapons.
