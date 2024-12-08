ColemanwastheGOAT
Donald Trump sends message to Putin as Assad flees Damascus
The president-elect claimed Russia is in a "weakened state" due to the Ukraine conflict and urged Putin to negotiate.
www.newsweek.com
Well known Russian puppet, President Elect Donald Trump, went absolutely balls deep on Putin and Russia like a good puppet.
In his Truth Social post Trump commented: "Assad is gone. He has fled his country. His protector, Russia, Russia, Russia, led by Vladimir Putin, was not interested in protecting him any longer. There was no reason for Russia to be there in the first place. They lost all interest in Syria because of Ukraine, where close to 600,000 Russian soldiers lay wounded or dead, in a war that should never have started, and could go on forever.
He went on to instruct Putin to come to the negotiating table with him and Zelensky and end the war in Ukraine.
"Russia and Iran are in a weakened state right now, one because of Ukraine and a bad economy, the other because of Israel and its fighting success. Likewise, Zelensky and Ukraine would like to make a deal and stop the madness. They have ridiculously lost 400,000 soldiers, and many more civilians."
The president-elect concluded: "There should be an immediate ceasefire and negotiations should begin. Too many lives are being so needlessly wasted, too many families destroyed, and if it keeps going, it can turn into something much bigger, and far worse. I know Vladimir well. This is his time to act. China can help. The World is waiting!"
What a puppet!