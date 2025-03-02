  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

International Kremlin says U.S policy shift aligns with its own vision

Libero cane v2

Libero cane v2

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Dec 10, 2009
Messages
1,738
Reaction score
1,455
The Kremlin said in remarks aired Sunday that the United States' sudden shift in foreign policy "largely aligns" with its own position.

"The new administration is rapidly changing all foreign policy configurations. This largely aligns with our vision," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a reporter from state television.

"There is a long way to go because a lot of damage has been done to the whole complex of bilateral relations. But if the political will of the two leaders, President Putin and President Trump, is maintained, this path can be quite quick and successful," Peskov added

www.themoscowtimes.com

Kremlin Says U.S. Foreign Policy Shift Aligns With Its Own Vision - The Moscow Times

The Kremlin said in remarks aired Sunday that the United States' sudden shift in foreign policy "largely aligns" with its own position.
www.themoscowtimes.com www.themoscowtimes.com

*******

The piss tapes are real, aren’t they?
 
9l6s93.gif
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

TheMaster
International Putin signs mutual defence pact with North Korea, heralds 'New World Order' in meeting with Iranian president
18 19 20
Replies
396
Views
13K
filthybliss
filthybliss
LeonardoBjj
Economy ‘Tariffs all the way’: Trump says European Union must buy U.S. oil and gas in trade ultimatum
2 3
Replies
48
Views
2K
LeonardoBjj
LeonardoBjj

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,259,448
Messages
56,966,897
Members
175,486
Latest member
Dark Lord

Share this page

Back
Top