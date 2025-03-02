Libero cane v2
The Kremlin said in remarks aired Sunday that the United States' sudden shift in foreign policy "largely aligns" with its own position.
"The new administration is rapidly changing all foreign policy configurations. This largely aligns with our vision," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a reporter from state television.
"There is a long way to go because a lot of damage has been done to the whole complex of bilateral relations. But if the political will of the two leaders, President Putin and President Trump, is maintained, this path can be quite quick and successful," Peskov added
*******
The piss tapes are real, aren’t they?
Kremlin Says U.S. Foreign Policy Shift Aligns With Its Own Vision - The Moscow Times
The Kremlin said in remarks aired Sunday that the United States' sudden shift in foreign policy "largely aligns" with its own position.
www.themoscowtimes.com
