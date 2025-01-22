Misfit23
President Donald Trump pardons Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht
Fulfilling a campaign promise to libertarians and the bitcoin community, the Silk Road founder's life sentence without parole is now over.
President Donald Trump, fulfilling a promise made at the Libertarian Party's National Convention in May, pardoned Ross Ulbricht today. Ulbricht had been serving a life sentence for his role in founding and operating the dark web marketplace Silk Road.
As Trump put it in a Truth Social post: "in honor of [his mother Lyn Ulbricht], and the Libertarian Movement, which supported me so strongly, it was my pleasure to have just signed a full and unconditional pardon of her son, Ross." He said "the scum that worked to convict him were some of the same lunatics who were involved in the modern-day weaponization of government against me."
Pretty wild. I didn't think this guy would ever get out. I recommend American Kingpin for a read or listen to the case file podcast episodes on this story if you guys aren't familiar with the case.
