Maybe this is a separate Libertarian party but I seemed to remember them booing Trump at that event and then opting to throw their support behind a gay leftist.



Don’t know why he’s keeping pledges to them.



I remember not a single person on Reason.com endorsed Trump.



Self identified Libertarians are a tad more cucked than they were a decade ago…and painfully arrogant.



Maybe even worse than hysterical Trump deranged democrats and neo-cons. Current Libertarian movement reeks of the most offensive odor of elitism currently in US politics. Libertarians are the only people I ever hear refer to themselves as “Elite Human Capital” lol. Fuck yourself.



Anyway, for the pardon I can take or leave it. Silk Road proudly facilitated rampant crime. Not just drugs. Human trafficking, Identity theft, murder for hire, CP.



I always thought his sentence was excessive and support a commutation…but I wouldn’t have cared if Trump welched.



He should pardon Snowden