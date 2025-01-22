  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Crime Ross Ulbricht Pardoned

reason.com

President Donald Trump pardons Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht

Fulfilling a campaign promise to libertarians and the bitcoin community, the Silk Road founder's life sentence without parole is now over.
reason.com reason.com

President Donald Trump, fulfilling a promise made at the Libertarian Party's National Convention in May, pardoned Ross Ulbricht today. Ulbricht had been serving a life sentence for his role in founding and operating the dark web marketplace Silk Road.

As Trump put it in a Truth Social post: "in honor of [his mother Lyn Ulbricht], and the Libertarian Movement, which supported me so strongly, it was my pleasure to have just signed a full and unconditional pardon of her son, Ross." He said "the scum that worked to convict him were some of the same lunatics who were involved in the modern-day weaponization of government against me."

Pretty wild. I didn't think this guy would ever get out. I recommend American Kingpin for a read or listen to the case file podcast episodes on this story if you guys aren't familiar with the case.
 
Bro literally was a dark web money launderer and salesman for international drug cartels.
 
Silk Road is legendary as is Ulbricht for what he created. He's been in prison for what... a decade? The nefarious shit that went on with Silk Road rightly saw his ass in prison. It looks like Trump's gathering all the techies to create a Super Techie.
 
I love it. The combined corruption of the Biden and Trump administrations should be enough to black pill some of those who otherwise would have never woken up. The country is beyond shady and corrupt.
 
Everybody gets hung up on the drugs aspect. It's more the 2 contracted killings he commissioned that's the deal. Drugs should be easily obtained by willing of age users in the manner in which ensures maximum safety.
 
Everybody gets hung up on the drugs aspect. It's more the 2 contracted killings he commissioned that's the deal. Drugs should be easily obtained by willing of age users in the manner in which ensures maximum safety.
I think it was like 4 or 5 people lol. But yea, man went from life in prison without parole, to sipping margaritas. Disgusting.
 
I love it. The combined corruption of the Biden and Trump administrations should be enough to black pill some of those who otherwise would have never woken up. The country is beyond shady and corrupt.
Everyone from the opposite party always says the current president is the most corrupt ever. Biden isn't even in the same hemisphere as Trump in terms of corruption. And I don't know how anyone can see the picture of Musk, Bezos, and Zuckerberg at the inauguration and think yeah we're in good hands.
 
Maybe this is a separate Libertarian party but I seemed to remember them booing Trump at that event and then opting to throw their support behind a gay leftist.

Don’t know why he’s keeping pledges to them.

I remember not a single person on Reason.com endorsed Trump.

Self identified Libertarians are a tad more cucked than they were a decade ago…and painfully arrogant.

Maybe even worse than hysterical Trump deranged democrats and neo-cons. Current Libertarian movement reeks of the most offensive odor of elitism currently in US politics. Libertarians are the only people I ever hear refer to themselves as “Elite Human Capital” lol. Fuck yourself.

Anyway, for the pardon I can take or leave it. Silk Road proudly facilitated rampant crime. Not just drugs. Human trafficking, Identity theft, murder for hire, CP.

I always thought his sentence was excessive and support a commutation…but I wouldn’t have cared if Trump welched.

He should pardon Snowden
 
Everybody gets hung up on the drugs aspect. It's more the 2 contracted killings he commissioned that's the deal. Drugs should be easily obtained by willing of age users in the manner in which ensures maximum safety.
I don’t believe he was convicted of any murder for hire plots. If there is enough evidence I wonder if they could be recharged in state court?
 
Everyone from the opposite party always says the current president is the most corrupt ever. Biden isn't even in the same hemisphere as Trump in terms of corruption. And I don't know how anyone can see the picture of Musk, Bezos, and Zuckerberg at the inauguration and think yeah we're in good hands.
I don't think we're in good hands at all, but Biden was incoherent and was being handled by the old guard global elite who are insanely criminal and corrupt. The only lucid thing Biden did was all of these pre-emptive pardons, which is incredibly shady.
 
Everyone from the opposite party always says the current president is the most corrupt ever. Biden isn't even in the same hemisphere as Trump in terms of corruption.
Yeah, that's why he pardoned half of his administration and family...
And I don't know how anyone can see the picture of Musk, Bezos, and Zuckerberg at the inauguration and think yeah we're in good hands.
I bet you didn't mind Bezos and Zuckerberg four years ago. Also bet that you didn't mind Kamala Harris outpacing Trump in billionaire donations by quite a wide margin. Guarantee you only started to care the government influence of billionaires on November 6th 2024.
 
Everybody gets hung up on the drugs aspect. It's more the 2 contracted killings he commissioned that's the deal. Drugs should be easily obtained by willing of age users in the manner in which ensures maximum safety.
I can't remember but werent the contracted killings for people that didn't even exist? I think he sent the funds and the guy just pocketed them, lol.
 
Yeah, that's why he pardoned half of his administration and family...

I bet you didn't mind Bezos and Zuckerberg four years ago. Also bet that you didn't mind Kamala Harris outpacing Trump in billionaire donations by quite a wide margin. Guarantee you only started to care the government influence of billionaires on November 6th 2024.
Well Trump pardoned Bannon who stole from his supporters which is pretty damn awful. He is literally running pump and dump schemes as president. He's got an EO that is trying to directly supercede the constitution. The guy directly scams his base as part of his presidency.

And you can check my post history. I've always hated Bezos and Zuckerberg by proxy of hating FB. I've always said social media in all forms is a cancer.
 
Everybody gets hung up on the drugs aspect. It's more the 2 contracted killings he commissioned that's the deal. Drugs should be easily obtained by willing of age users in the manner in which ensures maximum safety.
It's not even that, Trump also declared war on the drug cartels today. It just doesn't make sense. lmao
 
I can't remember but werent the contracted killings for people that didn't even exist? I think he sent the funds and the guy just pocketed them, lol.
Something weird like that. Or the first one pocketed the money so he hired another one to take the first one out. It was silly all around. Just in over your head shit, controlling a massive drug empire at a young age. Laws ain't at your disposal, so you feel forced to take matters into your own hands.
 
I can't remember but werent the contracted killings for people that didn't even exist? I think he sent the funds and the guy just pocketed them, lol.
whatever they were, he wasn't convicted of murder for hire - just that the district court found by preponderance of the evidence that he did commit the murders. believe the judge took this into consideration when sentencing him. If I recall he was also indicted in Maryland for a murder for hire charge which was later dropped.
 
It's not even that, Trump also declared war on the drug cartels today. It just doesn't make sense. lmao
Lol good grief. While this is just throwing the libertarians a bone and "promises made promises kept" shit. When you view the 2 together it's wildly asinine.
 
I don't think we're in good hands at all, but Biden was incoherent and was being handled by the old guard global elite who are insanely criminal and corrupt. The only lucid thing Biden did was all of these pre-emptive pardons, which is incredibly shady.
He definitely was too old and incoherent to be president. But comparing Trump and what other presidents have done in the past to Biden is not even close. Shit like Iran-Contra or the whole Iraq War absolutely blows out the water other incidents of corruption. Then there is Nixon. Saying Biden is the most corrupt ever that some people like to say is some serious hyperbole.
 
