Law Trump just pardoned 1.5k rioters and Proud Boys.....

filthybliss

filthybliss

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Mar 4, 2024
Messages
6,959
Reaction score
13,588
WASHINGTON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Monday pardoned nearly everyone criminally charged with participating in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, in a show of solidarity with supporters who stormed the seat of American power in his name.
The far-reaching action also cuts short the sentences of 14 members of the far-right Proud Boys and Oath Keepers organizations, including some who were convicted of seditious conspiracy.

Prosecutors accused Tarrio, Biggs and the rest of the Proud Boys leadership of mobilizing for violence after Trump lost the 2020 election and playing a leading role in instigating the breach of the Capitol.

More than 600 people were charged with assaulting or obstructing police during the riot, according to U.S. Justice Department figures.
The presidential clemency power includes the ability to remove legal consequences of a conviction through a pardon or to cut short or modify a sentence through a commutation.
The U.S. Constitution gives presidents broad pardon power and there is no legal mechanism for challenging a presidential pardon.

I don't wanna hear Trump supporters whining about stuff like ACAB or BLM lol

 
1737415724-edm-ElonMuskSalute.gif
 
Come to me children. I know I pretended like you didn't exist for a couple years, but things are different this time. Daddy's changed. Promise
 
I hope Guy Reffitt, the tragic figure sold out by his Pavlik Morozov of a son has been released. I’m disturbed that we aren’t hearing the word ALL.

Fact is, even the ones guilty of more than just trespassing have served more time than any leftist would get for the same level of destruction and violence. You can go all the way back to the Weather Underground(who’s perpetrators attacked the pentagon and Capitol with explosives and went on to teach at universities) or simply BLM/Antifa.

Many hostages have been held for what is years now without charges. Nobody should support that
 
Still better than Biden letting genocide happen and releasing bunch of real criminals on death row.
Trump also releaed his own token and robbing millions by doing that.
 
If the Dems had handled this properly, instead of putting a blanket condemnation on everyone that was there and attempting to make anyone and everyone within the area a domestic terrorist, I'd have more of a problem with the pardons. What they did with it, in comparing it to actual atrocities like 9/11(to aid them in their goal of making all conservatives domestic terrorists), I'm indifferent to it. Fuck 'em.
 
Mr Holmes said:
I guess that was the inevitable outcome. Maybe next time don't do a political witch hunt in order to sell J6 as something more than it was.
Lmfao yes the telling your vp not to certify an election and have fake electors in each state is a witch hunt you absolute moron.


Your dumbass would be storming the capital if Joe Biden told Kamala not to certify and had fake electors ready to change the votes
 
HereticBD said:
If the Dems had handled this properly, instead of putting a blanket condemnation on everyone that was there and attempting to make anyone and everyone within the area a domestic terrorist, I'd have more of a problem with the pardons. What they did with it, in comparing it to actual atrocities like 9/11(to aid them in their goal of making all conservatives domestic terrorists), I'm indifferent to it. Fuck 'em.
There is virtually nothing that Trump could do for you to stop being such a cuck for him. You know you can condemn this and hate democrats.
 
So I guess they weren't Antifa and undercover agents trying to make Trump supporters look bad, after all?!?!?!?!
 
