filthybliss
Black Belt
@Black
- Joined
- Mar 4, 2024
- Messages
- 6,959
- Reaction score
- 13,588
WASHINGTON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Monday pardoned nearly everyone criminally charged with participating in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, in a show of solidarity with supporters who stormed the seat of American power in his name.
The far-reaching action also cuts short the sentences of 14 members of the far-right Proud Boys and Oath Keepers organizations, including some who were convicted of seditious conspiracy.
Prosecutors accused Tarrio, Biggs and the rest of the Proud Boys leadership of mobilizing for violence after Trump lost the 2020 election and playing a leading role in instigating the breach of the Capitol.
More than 600 people were charged with assaulting or obstructing police during the riot, according to U.S. Justice Department figures.
The presidential clemency power includes the ability to remove legal consequences of a conviction through a pardon or to cut short or modify a sentence through a commutation.
The U.S. Constitution gives presidents broad pardon power and there is no legal mechanism for challenging a presidential pardon.
I don't wanna hear Trump supporters whining about stuff like ACAB or BLM lol
The far-reaching action also cuts short the sentences of 14 members of the far-right Proud Boys and Oath Keepers organizations, including some who were convicted of seditious conspiracy.
Prosecutors accused Tarrio, Biggs and the rest of the Proud Boys leadership of mobilizing for violence after Trump lost the 2020 election and playing a leading role in instigating the breach of the Capitol.
More than 600 people were charged with assaulting or obstructing police during the riot, according to U.S. Justice Department figures.
The presidential clemency power includes the ability to remove legal consequences of a conviction through a pardon or to cut short or modify a sentence through a commutation.
The U.S. Constitution gives presidents broad pardon power and there is no legal mechanism for challenging a presidential pardon.
I don't wanna hear Trump supporters whining about stuff like ACAB or BLM lol