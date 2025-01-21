I hope Guy Reffitt, the tragic figure sold out by his Pavlik Morozov of a son has been released. I’m disturbed that we aren’t hearing the word ALL.



Fact is, even the ones guilty of more than just trespassing have served more time than any leftist would get for the same level of destruction and violence. You can go all the way back to the Weather Underground(who’s perpetrators attacked the pentagon and Capitol with explosives and went on to teach at universities) or simply BLM/Antifa.



Many hostages have been held for what is years now without charges. Nobody should support that