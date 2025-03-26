DEVILsSON said: I pay attention to very little of what Trump says. It's to the point of just him having verbal diarrhea. Let's wait until he tries to actually do something. Click to expand...

He’s been doing a lot.The issue that I have to the apathy approach is that it creates a lot of unnecessary friction and distrust amongst allies. If any other leader said the things that he did, it would be perceived and understood as threats of war. Nasser did the same with Israel, he kept running his mouth to keep his base satiated despite not actually wanting the smoke. Israel didn’t take him seriously because Egypt was worn out and couldn’t take them. Then he removed UN peace keepers in a Buffer Zone because Egyptians were getting sick of his gimmick and he wanted to keep them satisfied. At this point, Israel attacked because how does one wait to get attacked.So yeah at some point, a foreign leader is going to call him out for his gimmick and he’ll have to start delivering in some shape or another.It’s like what Putin did and helped NATO grow because smaller nations bordering him grew scared.