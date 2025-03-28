MrShady
THE FOUNDER OF NIKOLA WAS JUST PARDONED BY PRESIDENT TRUMP
Trevor Milton defrauded investors, got convicted, and now walks free thanks to a Trump pardon. His lawyer? Brad Bondi — brother of U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi
Trevor Milton - the Nikola Fraudster - in 2024 donated $920K to Trump 47 Committee; $750K to the MAHA Alliance; $121K to the Kennedy Victory Fund; $243K to the RNC. Overall he made over $2.8 million in donations to largely Republican groups.
Another win for MAGA
https://www.investing.com/news/stock-market-news/nikola-founder-trevor-milton-says-granted-full-pardon-by-trump-3953481
