Law TREVOR MILTON Pardoned by President Trump

THE FOUNDER OF NIKOLA WAS JUST PARDONED BY PRESIDENT TRUMP


Trevor Milton defrauded investors, got convicted, and now walks free thanks to a Trump pardon. His lawyer? Brad Bondi — brother of U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi


Trevor Milton - the Nikola Fraudster - in 2024 donated $920K to Trump 47 Committee; $750K to the MAHA Alliance; $121K to the Kennedy Victory Fund; $243K to the RNC. Overall he made over $2.8 million in donations to largely Republican groups.


Another win for MAGA
 
From what I'm reading he was given a 4 year sentence in 2023. When was his scheduled release date without the pardon?
 
From what I'm reading he was given a 4 year sentence in 2023. When was his scheduled release date without the pardon?
"Trevor Milton's scheduled release date isn't explicitly stated, but we can make an educated estimate based on his sentence. In October 2022, Milton was found guilty of securities and wire fraud, resulting in a four-year prison sentence, a $1 million fine, and $168 million in restitution.

However, it's worth noting that Milton is expected to serve approximately one year in federal prison due to credits earned through the First Step Act and other Bureau of Prisons programming. This suggests that his release date might be significantly sooner than his full four-year sentence."
 
"Trevor Milton's scheduled release date isn't explicitly stated, but we can make an educated estimate based on his sentence. In October 2022, Milton was found guilty of securities and wire fraud, resulting in a four-year prison sentence, a $1 million fine, and $168 million in restitution.

However, it's worth noting that Milton is expected to serve approximately one year in federal prison due to credits earned through the First Step Act and other Bureau of Prisons programming. This suggests that his release date might be significantly sooner than his full four-year sentence."
"Trevor Milton's scheduled release date isn't explicitly stated, but we can make an educated estimate based on his sentence. In October 2022, Milton was found guilty of securities and wire fraud, resulting in a four-year prison sentence, a $1 million fine, and $168 million in restitution.

However, it's worth noting that Milton is expected to serve approximately one year in federal prison due to credits earned through the First Step Act and other Bureau of Prisons programming. This suggests that his release date might be significantly sooner than his full four-year sentence."
Yeah I think with these types of charges you can get around 2 months per year credited off your time with good behavior. So a 4 year sentence is actually about 3 1/2 years.

He's only getting out of jail like a year early.
 
Golden Age for White collar crime lol.

Sam Bankman-Fried next? Just gotta buy some Trump Coin and get the pardon👍
Maybe some leak sex tape with his gf. I wanna know how freaky this beast is in bed.

Until you are willing to acknowledge that the Fauci pardon was the most egregious pardon of an enemy of the people to happen in US please shut the fuck up. There is nobody in the entire country that could be pardon that is more evil, more responsible for human death and suffering than Fauci
 
Until you are willing to acknowledge that the Fauci pardon was the most egregious pardon of an enemy of the people to happen in US please shut the fuck up. There is nobody in the entire country that could be pardon that is more evil, more responsible for human death and suffering than Fauci
Fauci should be in prison.

This thread is about Trump pardoning Trevor Milton though?
 
Biden pardoned a few "people"

Another whataboutism. Yes that dude should still be in prison locked up.

What's the reasoning for pardoning Trevor Milton? If you were Trump, what's your rationale for this decision ?
 
Another whataboutism. Yes that dude should still be in prison locked up.

What's the reasoning for pardoning Trevor Milton? If you were Trump, what's your rationale for this decision ?
What's the reason for pardoning the Chinaman?
 
Cool. I guess he can join Dr Fauci in questionable Pardons?
Come on @MrShady , lets hear your thoughts on the topic .
 
