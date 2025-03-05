filthybliss
Black Belt
@Black
- Joined
- Mar 4, 2024
- Messages
- 7,375
- Reaction score
- 14,904
MINNEAPOLIS, MN — Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro has launched a campaign urging President Donald Trump to pardon Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd.
Chauvin was separately convicted in both Minnesota state court and federal court in 2021.
Legally, Trump could pardon Chauvin for his federal conviction. However, Chauvin’s state conviction for second-degree murder in Minnesota lies outside Trump’s reach, as it requires state-level action.
A federal pardon may still impact Chauvin's time served. Currently, his 22.5-year state sentence and 21-year federal sentence run concurrently. But Minnesota’s early-release policies could potentially reduce his time to 15 years, assuming good behavior.
Shapiro, in an open letter to Trump, argued that Chauvin was "unjustly convicted" and is now "rotting in prison" because of political pressure.
"Make no mistake—the Derek Chauvin conviction represents the defining achievement of the Woke movement in American politics," he wrote. "The country cannot turn the page on that dark, divisive, and racist era without righting this terrible wrong."
Shapiro further contended that "there was no opportunity for blind justice to work" because "the Mayor of Minneapolis pre-judged the outcome of the trial and immediately issued a large settlement to the Floyd family. Then-President Biden, Congresswoman Maxine Waters, and others pre-judged the outcome of the trial and took to national media to create pressure on the jury to go along with their preferred narrative."
Shapiro discussed his effort over video as welland said his website — Daily Wire — will be covering the issue extensively over the coming weeks.
Elon Musk — the billionaire entrepreneur and senior advisor to Trump — reposted Shapiro's video on social media platform X, stating "something to think about."
Federal prosecutors who secured Chauvin’s conviction argued that, as a police officer, his use of excessive force and failure to provide medical care directly led to Floyd’s death.
Chauvin pleaded guilty to violating Floyd's U.S. civil rights in federal court in December 2021. He had initially pleaded not guilty earlier that fall.
Chauvin pleaded guilty to a three-count indictment alleging that he:
Chauvin was separately convicted in both Minnesota state court and federal court in 2021.
Legally, Trump could pardon Chauvin for his federal conviction. However, Chauvin’s state conviction for second-degree murder in Minnesota lies outside Trump’s reach, as it requires state-level action.
A federal pardon may still impact Chauvin's time served. Currently, his 22.5-year state sentence and 21-year federal sentence run concurrently. But Minnesota’s early-release policies could potentially reduce his time to 15 years, assuming good behavior.
Shapiro, in an open letter to Trump, argued that Chauvin was "unjustly convicted" and is now "rotting in prison" because of political pressure.
"Make no mistake—the Derek Chauvin conviction represents the defining achievement of the Woke movement in American politics," he wrote. "The country cannot turn the page on that dark, divisive, and racist era without righting this terrible wrong."
Shapiro further contended that "there was no opportunity for blind justice to work" because "the Mayor of Minneapolis pre-judged the outcome of the trial and immediately issued a large settlement to the Floyd family. Then-President Biden, Congresswoman Maxine Waters, and others pre-judged the outcome of the trial and took to national media to create pressure on the jury to go along with their preferred narrative."
Shapiro discussed his effort over video as welland said his website — Daily Wire — will be covering the issue extensively over the coming weeks.
Elon Musk — the billionaire entrepreneur and senior advisor to Trump — reposted Shapiro's video on social media platform X, stating "something to think about."
Federal prosecutors who secured Chauvin’s conviction argued that, as a police officer, his use of excessive force and failure to provide medical care directly led to Floyd’s death.
Chauvin pleaded guilty to violating Floyd's U.S. civil rights in federal court in December 2021. He had initially pleaded not guilty earlier that fall.
Chauvin pleaded guilty to a three-count indictment alleging that he:
- Pressed his left knee on Floyd’s neck and his right knee on Floyd’s back and arm while Floyd was handcuffed and not resisting.
- Continued to apply pressure even after Floyd became unresponsive.
- Violated Floyd’s constitutional right to be free from excessive force by a police officer
- Willfully deprived Floyd of his right to due process, which includes protection from a police officer’s deliberate indifference to his serious medical needs
Ben Shapiro Calls On President Trump To Pardon Derek Chauvin
Ben Shapiro Calls On President Trump To Pardon... - Southwest Minneapolis, MN - Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro has launched a campaign urging President Donald Trump to pardon Derek Chauvin.
patch.com