Law Ben Shapiro and Elon Musk plea for Derek Chauvin to get pardoned

MINNEAPOLIS, MN — Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro has launched a campaign urging President Donald Trump to pardon Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd.

Chauvin was separately convicted in both Minnesota state court and federal court in 2021.

Legally, Trump could pardon Chauvin for his federal conviction. However, Chauvin’s state conviction for second-degree murder in Minnesota lies outside Trump’s reach, as it requires state-level action.

A federal pardon may still impact Chauvin's time served. Currently, his 22.5-year state sentence and 21-year federal sentence run concurrently. But Minnesota’s early-release policies could potentially reduce his time to 15 years, assuming good behavior.

Shapiro, in an open letter to Trump, argued that Chauvin was "unjustly convicted" and is now "rotting in prison" because of political pressure.

"Make no mistake—the Derek Chauvin conviction represents the defining achievement of the Woke movement in American politics," he wrote. "The country cannot turn the page on that dark, divisive, and racist era without righting this terrible wrong."

Shapiro further contended that "there was no opportunity for blind justice to work" because "the Mayor of Minneapolis pre-judged the outcome of the trial and immediately issued a large settlement to the Floyd family. Then-President Biden, Congresswoman Maxine Waters, and others pre-judged the outcome of the trial and took to national media to create pressure on the jury to go along with their preferred narrative."

Shapiro discussed his effort over video as welland said his website — Daily Wire — will be covering the issue extensively over the coming weeks.

Elon Musk — the billionaire entrepreneur and senior advisor to Trump — reposted Shapiro's video on social media platform X, stating "something to think about."

Federal prosecutors who secured Chauvin’s conviction argued that, as a police officer, his use of excessive force and failure to provide medical care directly led to Floyd’s death.

Chauvin pleaded guilty to violating Floyd's U.S. civil rights in federal court in December 2021. He had initially pleaded not guilty earlier that fall.

Chauvin pleaded guilty to a three-count indictment alleging that he:

  • Pressed his left knee on Floyd’s neck and his right knee on Floyd’s back and arm while Floyd was handcuffed and not resisting.
  • Continued to apply pressure even after Floyd became unresponsive.
  • Violated Floyd’s constitutional right to be free from excessive force by a police officer
  • Willfully deprived Floyd of his right to due process, which includes protection from a police officer’s deliberate indifference to his serious medical needs
I think the WR can agree pardoning a murderer to just own the “woke” is a fucking stupid idea.

Yeah, he should probably pardon him but not until he’s leaving office. Not like it would get him out of jail sooner.

The “civil rights” violation prosecution division of the DOJ was pure left wing excess anyway so I don’t even think you need to have a stance in his state murder conviction to think the federal charges that befell him were bullshit.

That said, Floyd OD’d because he swallowed his fentanyl stash. Chauvin is only guilty of thinking he was faking it and not getting him emergency help.

The other officers there were railroaded completely.
 
Take left,right and the culture war out of it. He was suffocating George Floyd for 9 minutes. We all saw it on tape.And you are still peddling that “fentanyl” overdose shit which has been debunked….


If you think Biden pardoning his son is so awful. You should oppose this guy literally murdering someone and getting pardoned for this….
 
Last edited:
Pardon cop beaters

Pardon crooked cops

Pardon drug traffickers
 
