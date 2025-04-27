jk7707
Trump pardons Nevada politician who paid for cosmetic surgery with funds to honor a slain officer
"LAS VEGAS (AP) — President Donald Trump has pardoned a Nevada Republican politician who was awaiting sentencing on federal charges that she used money meant for a statue honoring a slain police officer for personal costs, including plastic surgery."
"FBI agents in 2021 subpoenaed records and searched Fiore’s home in Las Vegas in connection with her campaign spending.
In a statement, Nevada Democratic Party Executive Director Hilary Barrett called the pardon “reckless” and a “slap in the face” to law enforcement officers.
Fiore, who does not have a law degree, was appointed as a judge in deep-red Nye County in 2022 shortly after she lost her campaign for state treasurer."
Checks all the boxes for the MAGA cultists. Convicted criminal facing years in prison, who spent money supposedly raised for murdered police officers on her daughter's wedding and cosmetic surgery. Appointed to an government position with no qualifications. But hey, she was a dedicated cultist who never said a mean thing about the dear leader so she gets a pardon.
Disgusting.
