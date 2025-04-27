Crime Trump pardons Nevada politician who paid for cosmetic surgery with funds to honor a slain officer

"LAS VEGAS (AP) — President Donald Trump has pardoned a Nevada Republican politician who was awaiting sentencing on federal charges that she used money meant for a statue honoring a slain police officer for personal costs, including plastic surgery."

"FBI agents in 2021 subpoenaed records and searched Fiore’s home in Las Vegas in connection with her campaign spending.

In a statement, Nevada Democratic Party Executive Director Hilary Barrett called the pardon “reckless” and a “slap in the face” to law enforcement officers.

Fiore, who does not have a law degree, was appointed as a judge in deep-red Nye County in 2022 shortly after she lost her campaign for state treasurer."


Checks all the boxes for the MAGA cultists. Convicted criminal facing years in prison, who spent money supposedly raised for murdered police officers on her daughter's wedding and cosmetic surgery. Appointed to an government position with no qualifications. But hey, she was a dedicated cultist who never said a mean thing about the dear leader so she gets a pardon.


Disgusting.
 
Did you guys hear about the Titanic?
 
Already a thread about this, dull awareness like i have said before . also I’ll save you the rage boner. This was talked about in another thread, so you don’t got to start another outrage thread.


 
ShadowRun said:
Already a thread about this, dull awareness like i have said before . also I’ll save you the rage boner. This was talked about in another thread, so you don’t got to start another outrage thread.


Click to expand...


Politician scams fundraiser
BUT WHAT ABOUT THE POPES FUNERAL!!!!!

I think its clear who got some TDS or DTS or PTSD or what ever the kids are calling it.
 
