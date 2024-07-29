All those japanese kickboxers are learning how to defend takedowns, and it's making JMMA great again.badass. JMMA is getting strong again. last rizin event was great.
It was awesome seeing RIZIN fill out another huge arena . Here's to hoping the momentum keeps going. I hadn't watched RIZIN in a little while but it was indeed an amazing event. Awesome finishes, 2 legit grudge matches, great walk outs, a legend getting a KO in his retirement fight, and a short and sweet fun boxing exhibition.badass. JMMA is getting strong again. last rizin event was great.