Rizin 49 'Decade' Weigh-in Results: All Three Title Fights Official The stage is set for Rizin Fighting Federation’s traditional year-end extravaganza.

How to Watch Rizin 49 ‘Decade’ On Tuesday, Rizin Fighting Federation will celebrate its 10th anniversary while keeping a JMMA tradition alive with its New Year’s Eve extravaganza, Rizin 49 “Decade.”

Saitama, JapanChihiro Suzuki vs. Kleber Koike ErbstRoberto de Souza vs. Vugar KaramovKyoji Horiguchi vs. Nkazimulo ZuluYuki Motoya vs. Kyoma AkimotoSeika Izawa vs. Lucia ApdelgarimShinryu Makoto vs. Jose TorresYuta Kubo vs. Razhabali ShaydullaevYA-MAN vs. Karshyga DautbekKoji Takeda vs. Suguru NiiRyusei Ashizawa vs. Ryuya FukudaMikio Ueda vs. Tae In KimTakakenshin vs. Ed Polo KingYusuke Yachi vs. Taisei SakurabaTaiga Kawabe vs. Genji UmenoYokouchi Sanou vs. Saito KenshinRukiya Anpo vs. TBDIssa Hosokawa vs. Sho Patrick Usami – KickboxingAoi Noda vs. Tatsuki Shinotsuka – KickboxingDaichi Tomizawa vs. Kota MiuraYURA vs. Taio Asahisa – KickboxingHyuma Yasui vs. KurobarakunHiroto Gomyo vs. Koki Playboi Akada