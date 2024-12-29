EndlessCritic said: I'd also mention Motoya vs Akimoto.



Motoya has been a UFC level fighter his entire career, beating many UFC vets in Japan (Scoggins, Bontorin, and Nascimento.) He's now 35, and will probably never see the UFC, but he's really the ultimate JMMA gatekeeper -- and one of the more underrated fighters in MMA history.



He's fighting 18 year old undefeated 7-0 Kyoma Akimoto, who has looked great to date.



Rizin.tv states that the winner of this fight will determine the challenger to fight Naoki Inoue next for the Rizin bantamweight title.

There were considerations I had to make when drawing up that monstrosity of an OP, Motoya and Sieka among them. It's already long enough that some posters won't even read it, I couldn't fit in everything that I'd have liked.Well said, though. Anyone who's watched JMMA for any length of time knows Motoya, and he's exactly as you described.Seika is probably going to little sis Apdelgarim, but at least Izawa is still on the card. Rena would have been nice, and would have bolstered the card a degree.