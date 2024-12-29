Bobby Boulders
Ok, buds. There were several who had mentioned they'd wanted details about this card, and, as it is generally the only card of RIZIN's that has a legit turnout, every year, I promised to make this thread with as many details as I know.
This is RIZIN's 10 year anniversary show, and the lineup is lit. It's what you'd expect from both a 10 year anniversary show and NYE card.
The MMA portion is as follows:
On the preliminary portion we have Baby Sakuraba (yes, Kazushi's son) making his MMA debut against JMMA stalwart Yusuke Yachi, who has over 40 fights under his belt.
We have former Bellator and RIZIN flyweight title challenger Makoto Shinryu taking on former BraveCF bantamweight champion and UFC veteran Jose Torres.
We've got RISE kickboxing 143lb champ Ya-Man (WAR YA-MAN!) taking on the number one FW in Japan and SE Asia, and number three P4P in SE Asia, Karshyga Dautbek, who is an absolute killer, with an 88% (T)KO rate.
The main event for the prelims is what will maybe be the fight of the card, as former K1 and Krush kickboxing welterweight champion, Yuta Kubo, will be taking on undefeated Kyrgastani submission ace Razhabali Shaydullaev, who, at 24, will probably be contending stateside in the next couple of years.
The main card features three title fights.
Lightweight champion and BJJ hero Satoshi Souza will take on former RIZIN featherweight champion and prolific fight finisher Vugar Karamov.
The flyweight title fight is between everyone's current favorite Japanese star, and former UFC title challenger, Kyoji Horiguchi, and former EFC bantamweight champion Nkazimulo Zulu.
The main event is a featherweight title fight against champion Chihiro Suzuki, the kid who flatlined Patricio Pitbull last year, taking on former RIZIN and KSW featherweight champion Kleber Koike Erbst, in a grudge match.
Wait, there's more!
The RIZIN Outlaw portion of the card was supposed to have featured the boxing match between former K1 super lightweight champion and K1 WWGP runner up, Rukiya Anpo, and former WBC interim lightweight boxing champion, Ryan Garcia, but Garcia dropped out of the fight, as expected. The consolation fight is what NYE in Japan is all about, as Anpo (5'11") will now be facing former K1 cruiserweight champion Sina Karimian (6'7")...at 220lbs!!! (WAR ANPO!!!)
The card starts tomorrow night, 12/30, at 11pm Eastern, 8pm Pacific, in North America. The card can be purchased as a stand alone event purchase at RIZIN.tv for the amazing price of $20, USD, which is well worth it for an event featuring more than 20 fights. Or you can just spend the same amount, $20, and subscribe to RIZIN Pass for a month, and have access to their entire event history, whichever you prefer.
Hope to see you there, come one, come all!
