News Renato Moicano vs Jalin Turner Set As Last UFC 300 Fight

Great fight for an early prelim.

That could main an apex event nowadays
 
It's a solid fight tbf but I think that's probably Moicano's worst matchup outside of Islam
 
Motherfucker, what a motherfucking fight. Henato by motherfucking knockout.
 
Don't like this fight for Moicano but just realized he's ranked 13. Guess you gotta take a hard opponent eventually. Turner by KO.
 
Has been officially been confirmed by Moicano's Manager and UFC broadcast.
 
Either Turner lights him up on the feet, or moicano out grapples him. I'm leaning towards moicano being able to get his grappling going.
 
Bigboot said:
I was just in the gym with him Monday he’s not that big tall yes big no.
Click to expand...
You are a sherdogger.. of course he is not big compared to you.

We are all aesthetic SHWs that can't compete and dominate UFC because of the 265lbs cap.
 
Idiotic matchmaking. UFC 300 is extremely light on star power for a centennial card. As it stands now, it will struggle to even do 600K PPV buys. Killing off Money Moicano on the prelims makes little sense. They should have matched him up with Paddy Pimblett and put it on the main card.
 
