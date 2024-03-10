With ya on this. Tuner by range control and sniper shot.Money Moicano is fucked if this happens.
Turner via vicious KO.
Money Moicano needs the money.Look at what they did to my boy Moicano.
I’m tired of UFC using these poor fighters who accept any fight given to them.
I was just in the gym with him Monday he’s not that big tall yes big no.I can't support Turner being a lightweight. It's ridiculous.
You are a sherdogger.. of course he is not big compared to you.I was just in the gym with him Monday he’s not that big tall yes big no.