Reminder: Ankalaev is a striker with zero submission wins.

I actually think Pereira survives on the ground for at least the early rounds. Ankalaev doesn't force submissions.
He will wet blanket if he feels like it. His ground and pound is more dangerous than his submissions. People forget that Jan had Pereira's back and he was forciing a submission. Jan is a BJJ black belt. Jan is a legit black belt. He submitted Nikita Krylov. That guy has been submitting everybody.

That narrative needs to die right now- Ank's only chance is to stand up.
The only way he can win is boxing and keeping his forward pressure. Pereira uses a long post as the majority of his defense, he doesn't move his head very well and he's shown he is chinnable. Especially if against long, quick strikes/jabs or if he's on the attack he leaves himself open.
 
Ankavlaev fights long And aggressive,
it plays right into Alex's counter hooks
He had his leg chewed up by Jan,
A Alex kicks are way harder /hurt alot quicker Than Jan's

If you also watch his fights. He fights with his hands low chin exposed
There is a good chance alex can put him to sleep
 
Yeah okay, let's make some early predictions. Since Izzy sent Potatoman to the shadow realm, I expect Ankalaev to send him out of the cage in a body bag.
Yeah, I think Alex will have some real trouble stopping Ankalaev’s grappling. Even Islam was adamant that Ankalaev would dispatch of Alex easily.
 
I expect Ank to be surprised after he gets hit the first 2-3 times and starts fighting “strange” after that. I also expect Sherdog to be surprised by the lack of chain grappling they think Ankalaev is able to implement.
 
Yeah okay, let's make some early predictions. Since Izzy sent Potatoman to the shadow realm, I expect Ankalaev to send him out of the cage in a body bag.
Since Paul Crag triangled Ankalaev it's obviously going to be Poatan by sub
Since Paul Crag triangled Ankalaev it's obviously going to be Poatan by sub
Right, that makes sense. Ankalaev got triangled by a BJJ blackbelt submission specialist, so it's bound to happen again from a striker with white belt grappling.

No subs...and which fights were finishes on the ground ? I keep hearing this guy has brutal ground and pound but his record says otherwise. Which good strikers did he beat?
Hyping this guy up like y'all did ikram...
 
stiopic-magomed-ankalaev.gif


I actually think Pereira survives on the ground for at least the early rounds. Ankalaev doesn't force submissions.
He will wet blanket if he feels like it. His ground and pound is more dangerous than his submissions. People forget that Jan had Pereira's back and he was forciing a submission. Jan is a BJJ black belt. Jan is a legit black belt. He submitted Nikita Krylov. That guy has been submitting everybody.

That narrative needs to die right now- Ank's only chance is to stand up.
The only way he can win is boxing and keeping his forward pressure. Pereira uses a long post as the majority of his defense, he doesn't move his head very well and he's shown he is chinnable. Especially if against long, quick strikes/jabs or if he's on the attack he leaves himself open.
His defense is to cover the lead hand and deflect shots while using his footwork and feints to disrupt their rhythm and timing.
Ank may have solid striking, but it’s not anything Alex hasn’t seen before where on the flip side, Ank has never faced a striker as powerful or technical as Poatan.
 
