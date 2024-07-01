CobraCobretti
I keep forgetting all the time, who is this Ankalaev guy's best win?
Not sure but I'm pretty sure he hasn't been knocked out before
Cutelaba, Oezdemir, Thiago Santos but this division is weak afSo who is it in your opinion? You can say it, this is a safe space.
He has more top 10 wins than Pereira.
he attempted to take on Dana, but lost his toughest fight.And the best win of that murderers row is?
Got subbed by Paul Craig thoNot sure but I'm pretty sure he hasn't been knocked out before
Effortlessly closed the trilogies with Ion Cutelaba and Johnny Walker lmao
How many wins over champions does he have?He has more top 10 wins than Pereira.