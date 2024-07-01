  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Notable wins over cutelaba, krylov, volkan, santos, smith, walker

Robbed against jan

So 7 notable wins
 
It's a shame he hasn't fought Jiri, Hill, or Rakic. Jan is probably his best fight and he didn't win.
Krylov - He's ok. At the time, who did he beat though? Walker and OSP? eh.
Walker - lol.
Oezdemir - He doesn't have many good wins either. Rakic in a decision 5 years ago I missed so who knows how close it was.
Smith - lol.
Santos - Ah yes, THE Thiago Santos! Look at his record. He's fallen off. Leading up to the Magomed fight he beat walker and lost to rakic, texeira, and jones. And then has since continually lost 5 more.
Cutelaba - Not a good win. He hasn't beaten anyone good. Look at his record.

LHW is dogshit but it's amazing how the stars didn't align for him to fight some of the better guys, except for Jan. Yea this is nitpicking all of his wins. But you can't gauge a guy except by the competition he's been up against.
 
Give Ankalaev a break. He has only 1 win in his last 3 fights.

He is like a spoiled child. When things don't go his way, out come the waterworks and he throws a tantrum. Then his father figure tries to pull some strings for him.

SNqou2fRLEwpMrFnpT.webp


 
