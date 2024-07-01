It's a shame he hasn't fought Jiri, Hill, or Rakic. Jan is probably his best fight and he didn't win.

Krylov - He's ok. At the time, who did he beat though? Walker and OSP? eh.

Walker - lol.

Oezdemir - He doesn't have many good wins either. Rakic in a decision 5 years ago I missed so who knows how close it was.

Smith - lol.

Santos - Ah yes, THE Thiago Santos! Look at his record. He's fallen off. Leading up to the Magomed fight he beat walker and lost to rakic, texeira, and jones. And then has since continually lost 5 more.

Cutelaba - Not a good win. He hasn't beaten anyone good. Look at his record.



LHW is dogshit but it's amazing how the stars didn't align for him to fight some of the better guys, except for Jan. Yea this is nitpicking all of his wins. But you can't gauge a guy except by the competition he's been up against.