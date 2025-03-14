  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Why is respectful and laid back Ankalaev ok with Ali running his Twitter like he’s McGregor?

Does he even know that little shiny headed rat is running his socials like Ankalaev is an obnoxious turd?

Just something I noticed between interview Ankalaev and Twitter Ankalaev. Getting pretty boring tbh.

who has Ankalaev number so we can tell him to fire Ali? Bro does not need him.
 
You’re right, his twitter is full of comments you might hear in a COD lobby
 
Probably doesn't care about Internet stuff 🤷‍♀️ Everybody else from the mountain said; sign with bald guy and you get TS 🤷‍♀️
 
I have a feeling that Ankalaev doesn't know what Twitter is
 
What confuses me more is that most people seem to believe it's Ank posting all that junk, when he can barely speak English.

I guess social media BS is just something you have to do if you want to get paid these days
 
IIRC WME put it in their contracts that fighters (especially champions) are expected to maintain social media presence and that will factor into fight and payment negotiations.
 
Because this is how you get noticed in the UFC.
This is the shit crop we fans have sown.
 
What confuses me is in the year 2025 people seem to have no idea Google Translate exists!
 
I mean it's obvious that the posts aren't written by him but it's his account so I feel like he should have to take responbility for what's said.
 
Taking the stupidest bunch of people on planet Earth and making them do your promotion job for free is definitely one of the business models of all time
 
